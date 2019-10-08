Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.20: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.20 looks to keep things simple after 9.19’s monster update.

With the end of TFT Set one approaching, Riot is trying to stabilize the meta with some classes and champions that got a bit out of control. The Wild Assassin comp, with Akali at its forefront, will likely be null and void after nerfs to the champions, traits, and items that made the combo so effective. The powerful Knight class will also shed some of its armor thanks to nerfs that target its late-game effectiveness.

Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.20.

Leveling changes

The experience needed to hit the mid and late-game spikes were decreased, giving players the opportunity to scale quicker.

XP to level five decreased from 12 to 10.

XP to level nine decreased from 70 to 66.

Tier drop rates

Some minor changes to the percentages in drop rates during the late game.

Level eight drop rates changed from 15/25/35/20/5 to 15/20/35/22/8.

Level nine drop rates changed from 10/15/33/30/12 to 10/15/30/30/15.

Item changes

Deathblade

Starting stacks increased from zero stacks to one stack (+15 AD).

Frozen Heart

Reduced attack speed duration decreased from four seconds to one second.

Infinity Edge

Crit damage decreased from 150 percent to 125 percent.

Quicksilver

Cooldown of crowd control prevention decreased from five seconds to three seconds.

Thieves Gloves

Lowered the average quality of item combinations.

Traits

Assassin

Three-unit bonus decreased from 75 percent crit damage and 10 percent crit chance to 75 percent crit damage and five percent crit chance.

Guardian

Armor Bonus increased from 35 to 45.

Gunslinger

Extra shots increased from one/two/three to one/two/four.

Knight

Damage ignored decreased from 15/35/65 to 15/35/60.

Wild

Attack speed per stack decreased from 12 percent to 10 percent.

Champions

Aatrox

Armor increased from 25 to 35.

Akali

Attack speed decreased from 0.85 to 0.8.

Fiora

HP increased from 400 to 450.

Gangplank

Attack damage increased from 55 to 60.

Kai’Sa

Spell attack speed percentage increased from 30/60/90 to 50/75/100.

Shield increased from 300/600/900 to 400/700/1,000.

Leona

HP increased from 750 to 800.

Lucian

Spell damage increased from 100/225/350 to 125/250/375.

Poppy

HP decreased from 800 to 700.

Volibear