Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.19: Full notes and updates

In a massive update to Teamfight Tactics, the full patch notes for 9.19 have arrived. A myriad of new items are coming, as well as a new champion and the usual nerfs and buffs.

The latest patch features two newcomers to TFT—the Sparring Glove and Kai’Sa. Along with their debut, the mystery box system will be tweaked and some underwhelming tier-five units get much-needed love. And Shyvana, as well as her fellow shapeshifters, will be taking a hit to try to end the dragon’s reign of terror.

Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.19.

New champion

Kai’Sa

Origin: Void

Class: Ranger

Class: Assassin

Cost: 5

Health: 700

Armor: 20

Attack damage: 55

Attack speed: 1.25

Starting/Total mana: 50/125

Ability: Killer Instinct – Kai’Sa dashes to the furthest enemy unit, shielding herself for (300/600/900) and gaining (30 percent/60 percent/90 percent) attack speed for three seconds.

New items

Sparring Gloves

New Component: Gives +10 percent Critical Strike chance and +10 percent chance to Dodge chance.

When building an item out of Sparring Gloves, the item will convert its core stats to either the offensive (20 percent Critical Strike chance), defensive (20 percent Dodge chance) option. Thief’s Gloves and Mittens get both.

Infinity Edge

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + B.F. Sword

Stats: 20 percent Critical Strike chance

Effect: +150 percent Critical Strike damage

Repeating Crossbow

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Recurve Bow

Effect: On death, this jumps to an allied champion and grants an additional 20 percent attack speed and Critical Strike chance.

Jeweled Gauntlet

Recipe Sparring Gloves + Needlessly Large Rod

Effect: Your spells can crit

Hand of Justice

Recipe:Sparring Gloves + Tear of the Goddess

Effect: On round start, either gain 40 percent more damage or 40 life on hit.

Iceborn Gauntlet

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Chain Vest

Effect: On dodge, create an expandable zone that lowers Attack Speed by 35 percent.

Quicksilver

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Negatron Cloak

Effect: When CC’d, cleanse the CC. Five second cooldown.

Trap Claw

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Giant’s Belt

Effect: On combat begin, gain a spell shield. When it breaks, stun the champion who broke the shield.

Thief’s Gloves

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Sparring Gloves

Effect: This item takes all three item slots. On round begin, copy two random items.

Mittens

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Spatula

Effect: This champ also counts as a Yordle

Deathblade

Recipe: B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword

Effect: On a kill or assist, gain an additional 15 Attack Damage until end of combat (Stacks infinitely).

Giant Slayer

Recipe: B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow

Effect: Attacks deal an additional five percent enemy max health as true damage.

Systems

Player damage adjustments

With the loot changes, Riot noticed a slight acceleration in game speed leading to players going out much quicker than intended. So the company is lowering player damage slightly.

1 Star, Tier 2: 2⇒1

2 Star, Tier 2: 3⇒2

3 Star, Tier 1: 4⇒3

3 Star, Tier 2: 5⇒4

3 Star Tier 3: 6⇒5

Mystery box system adjustments

The new system has been a positive addition to the game, but it needs some fine tuning, so Riot is making a few adjustments.

Common boxes average gold value decreased.

Uncommon boxes average gold value decreased very slightly.

Slightly lowered the odds of Gold Boxes showing up.

Tier-four units can no longer drop from Uncommon boxes.

Slightly increased the odds of Neeko’s Help dropping from all boxes

Traits

Dragon

Due to how easy it is to get magic resist and the lack of options on how to play around it, Riot is lowering the strength of Dragon and Dragon’s Claw.

Dragon (two): 83 percent magic reduction⇒75 percent magic reduction

Glacial

Glacial Procs are a little too powerful, so Riot is making a similar consistency change that it did to Swordbreaker and applying it to Glacial.

Glacial Stun duration: Two seconds⇒1.5 seconds

Glacial Stun chance: 20/30/45⇒20/33/50

Void

With the addition of Kai’Sa, Riot wanted to lower the power of the early Void. But the developer still wants to open up more build options and reward those who fully commit to the void.

(Two) One random void champion deals true damage this combat.

(Four) All your void champions deal true damage this combat.

Yordle

Riot has removed RFC’s ability to ignore dodges, so now it only exists on Wild. Because of that, the company is pulling a bit of power back out of Yordle. The introduction of mittens also means it’s adding a new nine-piece chase option.

Yordle Dodge chance: 35 percent/60 percent⇒30 percent/60 percent/90 percent

General trait adjustments

Assassin: (three) 75 percent Crit damage and 10 percent Crit chance / (six) 150 percent Crit damage and 25 percent Crit chance / (nine) 225 percent Crit damage and 40 percent Crit chance⇒(three) 75 percent Crit damage and 10 percent Crit chance / (six) 150 percent Crit damage and 20 percent Crit chance / (nine) 225 percent Crit damage and 30 percent Crit chance

Ninja attack damage and ability power: 50/70⇒50/80

Noble: 25 heal on hit⇒30 heal on hit

Shapeshifter bonus health: 60 percent/120 percent⇒60 percent/100 percent

Ranger: 30 percent/70 percent⇒25 percent/70 percent

Champions

Anivia

Anivia has been underperforming for a five-cost, so Riot is changing her identity to be a strong unit that slows the attack speed of the backline.

Health: 700⇒750

Attack speed: 0.6⇒0.8

Starting/Total mana: 0/100⇒50/125

Ability targeting: Random⇒Furthest target

Kassadin

Kassadin has been problematic as a DPS champ who can also gain a shield and also drain mana. Riot is shifting his identity into a frontline sorcerer and pulling out some of the damage.

Attack damage: 50⇒40

Attack speed: 0.6⇒0.55

Armor: 25⇒35

Mana steal and shield power: 20/40/60⇒25/50/75

Miss Fortune

Riot is adjusting Miss Fortune to be a powerful auto attacker for gunslingers who rarely casts.

Health: 700⇒750

Attack speed: 0.85⇒0.95

Mana: 0/75⇒0/150

Ability damage: 900/1,300/1,700⇒1.300/2,000/2,700

Ability targeting: Current target⇒Furthest target

Tier one

Mordekaiser

Mana: 0/100⇒50/150

Spell damage: 200/325/450⇒250/500/750

Tristana

Spell damage: 60/90/120⇒70/110/150

Tier two

Blitzcrank

Health: 600⇒650

Ability damage: 100/450/800⇒250/550/850

Braum

Mana: 0/50⇒0/75

Rek’Sai

Attack speed: 0.65⇒0.6

Tier three

Ashe

Mana: 0/100⇒0/125

Katarina

Damage per tick: 40/60/80⇒45/70/95

Shyvana

Burn damage: 250/375/500⇒200/300/400

Veigar

Spell damage: 300/550/800⇒350/650/950

Vi

Health: 650⇒700

Spell damage: 250/450/650⇒300/500/700

Volibear

Health: 700⇒750

Attack damage: 75⇒70

Attack speed: 0.55⇒0.6

Tier four

Akali

Attack speed: 0.7⇒0.85

Gnar

Health: 750⇒700

Transform health: 300/600/900⇒250/450/650

Jinx

Attack speed: 0.65⇒0.7

Kindred

Attack speed: 0.65⇒0.7

Ability duration: 4/5/6⇒3/4/5

Sejuani

Health: 850⇒800

Stun duration: 2/4/6⇒2/3.5/5

Tier five

Swain

Damage per tick: 50/100/150⇒40/80/120

Heal per tick: 40/70/100⇒30/60/90

Yasuo

Health: 700⇒750

Items

Dragon’s Claw: 83 percent magic reduction⇒75 percent magic reduction

Frozen Heart: 30 percent attack speed slow⇒35 percent attack speed slow

Infinity Edge: +200 percent Critical Damage⇒+150 percent Critical Damage

Rapidfire Cannon: No longer grants “Your attacks can’t be dodged”

Titanic Hydra: 10 percent max health in a splash⇒three percent max health to target and adjacent enemies behind them.

Zephyr: Now is a unique item

Bugfixes