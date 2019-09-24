Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.19: Full notes and updates

In a massive update to Teamfight Tactics, the full patch notes for 9.19 have arrived. A myriad of new items are coming, as well as a new champion and the usual nerfs and buffs.
The latest patch features two newcomers to TFT—the Sparring Glove and Kai’Sa. Along with their debut, the mystery box system will be tweaked and some underwhelming tier-five units get much-needed love. And Shyvana, as well as her fellow shapeshifters, will be taking a hit to try to end the dragon’s reign of terror.
Here are the full notes for Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.19.
New champion
Kai’Sa
- Origin: Void
- Class: Ranger
- Class: Assassin
- Cost: 5
- Health: 700
- Armor: 20
- Attack damage: 55
- Attack speed: 1.25
- Starting/Total mana: 50/125
- Ability: Killer Instinct – Kai’Sa dashes to the furthest enemy unit, shielding herself for (300/600/900) and gaining (30 percent/60 percent/90 percent) attack speed for three seconds.
New items
Sparring Gloves
- New Component: Gives +10 percent Critical Strike chance and +10 percent chance to Dodge chance.
- When building an item out of Sparring Gloves, the item will convert its core stats to either the offensive (20 percent Critical Strike chance), defensive (20 percent Dodge chance) option. Thief’s Gloves and Mittens get both.
Infinity Edge
- Recipe: Sparring Gloves + B.F. Sword
- Stats: 20 percent Critical Strike chance
- Effect: +150 percent Critical Strike damage
Repeating Crossbow
- Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Recurve Bow
- Effect: On death, this jumps to an allied champion and grants an additional 20 percent attack speed and Critical Strike chance.
Jeweled Gauntlet
- Recipe Sparring Gloves + Needlessly Large Rod
- Effect: Your spells can crit
Hand of Justice
- Recipe:Sparring Gloves + Tear of the Goddess
- Effect: On round start, either gain 40 percent more damage or 40 life on hit.
Iceborn Gauntlet
- Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Chain Vest
- Effect: On dodge, create an expandable zone that lowers Attack Speed by 35 percent.
Quicksilver
- Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Negatron Cloak
- Effect: When CC’d, cleanse the CC. Five second cooldown.
Trap Claw
- Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Giant’s Belt
- Effect: On combat begin, gain a spell shield. When it breaks, stun the champion who broke the shield.
Thief’s Gloves
- Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Sparring Gloves
- Effect: This item takes all three item slots. On round begin, copy two random items.
Mittens
- Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Spatula
- Effect: This champ also counts as a Yordle
Deathblade
- Recipe: B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword
- Effect: On a kill or assist, gain an additional 15 Attack Damage until end of combat (Stacks infinitely).
Giant Slayer
- Recipe: B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow
- Effect: Attacks deal an additional five percent enemy max health as true damage.
Systems
Player damage adjustments
With the loot changes, Riot noticed a slight acceleration in game speed leading to players going out much quicker than intended. So the company is lowering player damage slightly.
- 1 Star, Tier 2: 2⇒1
- 2 Star, Tier 2: 3⇒2
- 3 Star, Tier 1: 4⇒3
- 3 Star, Tier 2: 5⇒4
- 3 Star Tier 3: 6⇒5
Mystery box system adjustments
The new system has been a positive addition to the game, but it needs some fine tuning, so Riot is making a few adjustments.
- Common boxes average gold value decreased.
- Uncommon boxes average gold value decreased very slightly.
- Slightly lowered the odds of Gold Boxes showing up.
- Tier-four units can no longer drop from Uncommon boxes.
- Slightly increased the odds of Neeko’s Help dropping from all boxes
Traits
Dragon
Due to how easy it is to get magic resist and the lack of options on how to play around it, Riot is lowering the strength of Dragon and Dragon’s Claw.
- Dragon (two): 83 percent magic reduction⇒75 percent magic reduction
Glacial
Glacial Procs are a little too powerful, so Riot is making a similar consistency change that it did to Swordbreaker and applying it to Glacial.
- Glacial Stun duration: Two seconds⇒1.5 seconds
- Glacial Stun chance: 20/30/45⇒20/33/50
Void
With the addition of Kai’Sa, Riot wanted to lower the power of the early Void. But the developer still wants to open up more build options and reward those who fully commit to the void.
- (Two) One random void champion deals true damage this combat.
- (Four) All your void champions deal true damage this combat.
Yordle
Riot has removed RFC’s ability to ignore dodges, so now it only exists on Wild. Because of that, the company is pulling a bit of power back out of Yordle. The introduction of mittens also means it’s adding a new nine-piece chase option.
- Yordle Dodge chance: 35 percent/60 percent⇒30 percent/60 percent/90 percent
General trait adjustments
- Assassin: (three) 75 percent Crit damage and 10 percent Crit chance / (six) 150 percent Crit damage and 25 percent Crit chance / (nine) 225 percent Crit damage and 40 percent Crit chance⇒(three) 75 percent Crit damage and 10 percent Crit chance / (six) 150 percent Crit damage and 20 percent Crit chance / (nine) 225 percent Crit damage and 30 percent Crit chance
- Ninja attack damage and ability power: 50/70⇒50/80
- Noble: 25 heal on hit⇒30 heal on hit
- Shapeshifter bonus health: 60 percent/120 percent⇒60 percent/100 percent
- Ranger: 30 percent/70 percent⇒25 percent/70 percent
Champions
Anivia
Anivia has been underperforming for a five-cost, so Riot is changing her identity to be a strong unit that slows the attack speed of the backline.
- Health: 700⇒750
- Attack speed: 0.6⇒0.8
- Starting/Total mana: 0/100⇒50/125
- Ability targeting: Random⇒Furthest target
Kassadin
Kassadin has been problematic as a DPS champ who can also gain a shield and also drain mana. Riot is shifting his identity into a frontline sorcerer and pulling out some of the damage.
- Attack damage: 50⇒40
- Attack speed: 0.6⇒0.55
- Armor: 25⇒35
- Mana steal and shield power: 20/40/60⇒25/50/75
Miss Fortune
Riot is adjusting Miss Fortune to be a powerful auto attacker for gunslingers who rarely casts.
- Health: 700⇒750
- Attack speed: 0.85⇒0.95
- Mana: 0/75⇒0/150
- Ability damage: 900/1,300/1,700⇒1.300/2,000/2,700
- Ability targeting: Current target⇒Furthest target
Tier one
Mordekaiser
- Mana: 0/100⇒50/150
- Spell damage: 200/325/450⇒250/500/750
Tristana
- Spell damage: 60/90/120⇒70/110/150
Tier two
Blitzcrank
- Health: 600⇒650
- Ability damage: 100/450/800⇒250/550/850
Braum
- Mana: 0/50⇒0/75
Rek’Sai
- Attack speed: 0.65⇒0.6
Tier three
Ashe
- Mana: 0/100⇒0/125
Katarina
- Damage per tick: 40/60/80⇒45/70/95
Shyvana
- Burn damage: 250/375/500⇒200/300/400
Veigar
- Spell damage: 300/550/800⇒350/650/950
Vi
- Health: 650⇒700
- Spell damage: 250/450/650⇒300/500/700
Volibear
- Health: 700⇒750
- Attack damage: 75⇒70
- Attack speed: 0.55⇒0.6
Tier four
Akali
- Attack speed: 0.7⇒0.85
Gnar
- Health: 750⇒700
- Transform health: 300/600/900⇒250/450/650
Jinx
- Attack speed: 0.65⇒0.7
Kindred
- Attack speed: 0.65⇒0.7
- Ability duration: 4/5/6⇒3/4/5
Sejuani
- Health: 850⇒800
- Stun duration: 2/4/6⇒2/3.5/5
Tier five
Swain
- Damage per tick: 50/100/150⇒40/80/120
- Heal per tick: 40/70/100⇒30/60/90
Yasuo
- Health: 700⇒750
Items
- Dragon’s Claw: 83 percent magic reduction⇒75 percent magic reduction
- Frozen Heart: 30 percent attack speed slow⇒35 percent attack speed slow
- Infinity Edge: +200 percent Critical Damage⇒+150 percent Critical Damage
- Rapidfire Cannon: No longer grants “Your attacks can’t be dodged”
- Titanic Hydra: 10 percent max health in a splash⇒three percent max health to target and adjacent enemies behind them.
- Zephyr: Now is a unique item
Bugfixes
- Gangplank and Akali now have proper move speed.
- Ranger’s Focus now properly grants 100 percent extra attack speed.
- Ranger’s Focus can no longer stack on itself.
- Matchmaking is less streaky.
- Shyvana’s ability tooltip no longer says she prevents healing.
- Elise Spiderlings now have the correct stats.
- The range of Lucian’s ability will always equal his attack range