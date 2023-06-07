League’s second-most popular item is getting nerfed in Patch 13.12

Riot Games is changing several systems in the upcoming Patch 13.12, expected June 14. A few of them will be hit with a nerf hammer, including the second-most-popular item in the game, Galeforce.

Five system buffs and seven nerfs are on their way with Patch 13.12, with the changes revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on June 6 on Twitter. When it comes to nerfs, AD carry will be hit the hardest, with the tweaks to Galeforce standing out.

Additional context:

Kaisa AD/lv to hit Q evolve on more first items

Ryze E speed aims to fix some cases where E->meleeQ doesn't spread

Gragas P CD aims to hit some early sustain to broaden even/losing matchups

More Milio damage tradeoffs in exchange for survivability+range pic.twitter.com/zsDIp9KUJs — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 7, 2023

Galeforce is currently the second most-picked item on all champions with a 75.2 percent pick rate, according to the stats site Leagueofitems. And it’s hardly surprising. With its unique active ability and powerful stats, it allows AD carry to reach their ceiling much faster. Yet, it’s going to be nerfed in Patch 13.12.

The devs decided to tone down Galeforce’s attack damage to 50, while also switching the converter of active damage to 45 percent bonus AD. And, as they underlined, it’s a nerf until 445 bonus AD, so basically for the early and mid-game.

Lucian is one of the champions who almost always picks Galeforce. Image via Riot Games

It’s not the only nerf which is going to hit AD carries in the upcoming patch. Bloodthirster will cost 200 gold more, which will slow down marksmen and bruisers in obtaining it. Additionally, Overheal and Rapid Firecannon are also receiving nerfs which are targeted at ADCs.

It’s not all so gloomy for marksmen, though. Stattik Shiv and Phantom Dancer will be getting slight buffs. Immortal Shieldbow and Moonstone Renewer are also getting some significant boosts.

Besides, Patch 13.12 will introduce major champion adjustments, shifting Lucian and Rumble’s gameplay toward a new direction, and nerfing or buffing dozens of others at the same time. The update itself is scheduled to go live next Wednesday, June 14.

