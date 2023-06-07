Ryze and Orianna could return to LoL meta after key Patch 13.12 buffs

Ryze and Orianna could stage a return to the meta in League of Legends after receiving Patch 13.12 buffs.

Both champions will receive buffs to their key damage sources in the upcoming update, as revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on Twitter on June 6. The Lady of Clockwork will have her ultimate bolstered, while the Rune Mage will have his passive and E strengthened.

Additional context:

Kaisa AD/lv to hit Q evolve on more first items

Ryze E speed aims to fix some cases where E->meleeQ doesn't spread

Gragas P CD aims to hit some early sustain to broaden even/losing matchups

More Milio damage tradeoffs in exchange for survivability+range pic.twitter.com/zsDIp9KUJs — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 7, 2023

The developers decided to buff Orianna’s AP ratio on her ultimate up to 95 percent, while also significantly boosting the base damage of the ability. Ryze, on the other hand, will have a much higher AP ratio on passive (up to 10 percent from six) and a higher AP ratio on his E as well.

Orianna and Ryze could use some buffs as it stands. The latter is currently one of the worst midlaners in the game, with a poor 47.47 percent win rate in Platinum+ rank, according to a stats site U.GG. This makes him the fourth-worst midlaner in terms of win rate. Orianna’s mains would most likely also love to get some buffs, since the champion currently has a 50 percent win rate, which sees her sitting amongst other mediocre champions.

Ryze has been struggling lately in League. Image via Riot Games

Five other champions are also in line for direct buffs in Patch 13.12. Ashe, Gangplank, Nasus, and Sivir will have their key abilities reinforced, which could see them picked more often. Kai’Sa, on the other hand, will be getting a minor buff to her attack damage per level, which shouldn’t be that influential in theory, but you never know until you get onto the Rift.

On top of all that, Patch 13.12 introduces a number of quality changes across the board, adding nerfs, adjustments, and system tweaks.

Patch 13.12 is expected to go live next Wednesday, June 14.

