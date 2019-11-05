League’s new True Damage skins take center stage in Patch 9.22

The League of Legends World Championship finals are just around the corner, where one team will be awarded this year’s Summoner’s Cup. Riot Games is celebrating teams’ accomplishments on the international stage by creating a new musical supergroup: True Damage.

The True Damage skin line will arrive in Patch 9.22 and will include five new hip-hop themed looks for Ekko, Senna, Qiyana, Yasuo, and Akali. Both True Damage Qiyana and Senna will receive Prestige Editions for their new skins, designed by Louis Vuitton.

Ekko’s True Damage look leads the bunch as a Legendary skin and will be priced at 1,820 RP accordingly. Fans can purchase the rest of the skins—except for Qiyana and Senna’s Prestige Editions—for 1,350 RP. True Damage Qiyana’s Prestige Edition will be available for purchase from the client’s crafting tab for Worlds tokens with the skin line’s release, while Senna’s Prestige Edition won’t arrive on the live servers until early next year.

Related: New League short story explores Senna’s ties with the Black Mist

Riot will once again release a song to accompany the skin line’s release. Soyeon, a rapper for the K-Pop group (G)I-DLE, will return for a second year to voice Akali. Popular artists Becky G, Keke Palmer, Jared “Duckwrth” Lee, and Umar “Thutmose” Ibrahim will join her as the voices for the other four members of the group.

Although the patch is scheduled to go live tomorrow, the True Damage skins won’t arrive in store until Nov. 10 with the Worlds 2019 finals. Riot will debut its newest group of artists and their hit song during the event’s opening ceremony. Both Senna and the new batch of skins will then become available on League’s live servers shortly after—similar to K/DA’s release last year.

True Damage Ekko

Image via Riot Games

True Damage Senna

Image via Riot Games

True Damage Akali

Image via Riot Games

True Damage Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

True Damage Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

True Damage Qiyana Prestige Edition