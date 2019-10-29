Qiyana’s True Damage Prestige skin revealed in collaboration with Louis Vuitton

It looks like League of Legends fans will have something classy to spend their Worlds tokens on.

Riot Games revealed the True Damage Qiyana Prestige edition skin today. It’s the first of two elaborate skins designed by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. The second Louis Prestige skin for Senna is scheduled for a 2020 release, according to Riot.

Image via Riot Games

“Qiyana’s Prestige Louis Vuitton skin will release on the same day as the True Damage skins’ release for all five champions, and Senna’s Prestige Louis Vuitton skin will be available in early 2020,” Riot said. “Only available by playing games during the Worlds 2019 in-game event, Qiyana’s Prestige Louis Vuitton skin will be exclusively unlockable until November 25th at [1pm CT].”

Fans will be able to pick up Qiyana’s Prestige skin using Worlds tokens throughout the course of the event, according to the Ask Riot blog.

Qiyana’s Prestige skin is a special version of the True Damage cosmetic. True Damage is a musical group made up of League champs Qiyana, Senna, Akali, Ekko, and Yasuo. They’ll perform their single “GIANTS” during the opening ceremony for the Worlds 2019 finals.

During last year’s Worlds opening ceremony, K-pop group K/DA performed their single “POP/STARS” in an augmented reality production.

Fans eager to pick up the fashionable fits can purchase all the True Damage skins, as well as Qiyana’s Prestige edition skin, on Nov. 10.