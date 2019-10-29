Riot reveals True Damage, League’s newest rap group

Riot Games has finally unveiled the newest virtual music group to hit League of Legends: True Damage. The company dropped a hyped-up teaser trailer video today, showing off all of the new skins heading to Summoner’s Rift.

The group will consist of Yasuo, Ekko, Qiyana, Akali, and Senna. There will be a slew of cosmetics available for purchase on Sunday, Nov. 10. Ekko’s skin will cost 1,820 RP, while the rest of the skins will cost 1,350 RP. Additionally, Qiyana and Senna will be getting a special Louis Vuitton themed Prestige skin designed by the company’s artistic director for women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière.

League of Legends 🥳 on Twitter Command the stage with True Damage Ekko, Akali, Qiyana, Yasuo, and Senna #TRUEDAMAGE https://t.co/zgQgUAfFf6

True Damage will also be performing their debut song, “GIANTS,” during the opening ceremony of the Worlds 2019 finals at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. Popular artists like (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Jared “Duckwrth” Lee, and Umar “Thutmose” Ibrahim will be voicing the champions in the new single.

David Higdon on Twitter We also revealed True Damage, our next virtual band and @LeagueOfLegends skin line. Virtual champions Qiyana, Senna, Ekko, Akali, & Yasuo will “perform” the single GIANTS in Paris at the #Worlds2019 Opening Ceremony presented by @Mastercard 3/4

“When League of Legends was released ten years ago, none of us could imagine the cultral phenomenon that it has become,” lead producer Jessica Nam said. “Now it’s clear that gaming sits at the center of pop culture, and we couldn’t be more proud to partner with such great talent to showcase what League represents to the world.”

Image via Riot Games

Riot hasn’t disappointed with its music so far, even though K/DA has set a really high standard for this new group. League fans will be counting down the days until True Damage make their debut on the Worlds stage.