League’s latest PBE update references Riot’s new trademark, Tellstones

Last week, Riot Games filed a trademark for what might to be a new game called Tellstones. And now, today’s PBE update for Patch 9.20 features four new loading screen lines mentioning Tellstones as part of a wider slew of lines being added to League of Legends in honor of the game’s 10th anniversary.

The new lines reference the already canonical lore as well as previously-unrevealed information. The Dauntless Vanguard, the elite Demacian army that Garen belongs to, supposedly play a version of Tellstones to resolve conflicts in their own ranks.

What’s more interesting, however, is the mention of Santon the Great, a Demacian king who played the game to avoid civil war and save thousands of lives. The third tip mentions that the people of Demacia play a version of Tellstones named “King’s Gambit” in Santon’s honor. The fourth line brings up the widespread popularity of Tellstones across Runeterra, despite no one knowing where it originated.

The fact that these lines mention a new character may hint that Tellstones will also have a new Runeterra narrative tied to it, similar to what CD PROJEKT RED did when it released The Witcher card game, Gwent, in a complete standalone game.

This seems like an opportunity for Riot to expand the League of Legends universe. With the Realms of Runeterra encyclopedia appearing soon on shelves, League historians are set for a massive lore dump. Fans might even find out the origins of Tellstones since this game could play a part in League’s anniversary celebrations.