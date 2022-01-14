League player makes adorable crochet Jinx for sale

GuelHandmade, a Philippines-based Etsy shop, has created an adorable crochet Jinx doll inspired by the League of Legends character’s look in Arcane, Riot’s animated Netflix series.

After her breakout as the leading lady in Arcane, Jinx has become one of the faces of the League franchise with many starting to show their love for the loose cannon champion. She’s become the inspiration for many projects, one of which is a handmade eight-inch crochet doll.

The crochet Jinx was first brought to the public eye when Reddit user BunnyBheb posted a 17-second video featuring the handmade doll. It features Jinx’s signature blue hair while also maintaining the adorable characteristics of a crochet doll, like the black dots for eyes and the pink blush on her skin.

The crochet Jinx doll was created by Kevin Quilala, who runs the Filipino company GuelHandmade. Through its Etsy shop, the crocheting team has created a number of various crochet versions of popular characters from television and film. Some of these creations include characters from Genshin Impact and a variety of Disney princesses. Though given the popularity of its crochet Jinx doll, the possibility of GuelHandmade creating other League-inspired crochet dolls could become a reality in the future.

The crafty crochet Jinx is currently available for $62.34 through the GuelHandmade Etsy, where the popular League character is being rapidly sold after it made it to the front page of both the League and Arcane Reddit threads.

Riot has confirmed that Arcane will be returning for a second season, where Jinx will be back as the focal point of the show. A release date for the next season has yet to be announced, though it’s speculated that it will arrive sometime in 2022 or 2023. For now, Jinx fans can watch the entire first season of Arcane on Netflix.