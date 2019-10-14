3 hours ago League of Legends / League Worlds /

League of Legends Worlds 2019 Pick’em leaderboard

Can anyone reach rank one this year?

Image via Riot Games

Fans have had the privilege of watching several all-out brawls of epic proportions at the 2019 League of Legends World Championship—and it’s only just begun.

There have been a few surprising upsets so far, including DAMWON Gaming falling short to Team Liquid and China’s No. 1 team losing to the LMS. There’s still a week and half of games to go, though. And despite what’s happened so far, many Pick’ems are very much intact.

For the 2,926,400 participants in this year’s annual Pick’em challenge, there’s just under a week before the scores will be counted and the points start rolling in. At the moment, everyone sits at rank 10 with zero points. But when the knockout stage picks open on Monday, Oct. 21, that will soon change.

Here’s the leaderboard for the 2019 Worlds Pick’em challenge

RankDivisionNumber of playersPercent of playersPoints needed
1Baron Nashor00 percent32
2Elder Dragon00 percent26
3Blue Sentinel00 percent24
4Red Brambleback00 percent21
5Crimson Raptor00 percent18
6Ancient Krug00 percent14
7Gromp00 percent10
8Greater Murk Wolf00 percent6
9Caster Minion00 percent2
10Poro2,926,400100 percent0