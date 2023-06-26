League of Legends players are stunned at how humongous Naafiri actually is

Naafiri is the next champion set to release in League of Legends, and the latest piece of information Riot shared on the Darkin assassin got players puzzled.

On June 24, Rioter Stephen Auker, who worked on Naafiri’s design, revealed she was seven-feet tall. It’s similar to Braum and Gragas sizes, which makes her a pretty huge dog.

The tweet stirred many reactions, as players expressed surprise over how tall she is compared to what her design shows. A day later, on June 25, a thread surfaced on the game’s subreddit where players shared more surprised reactions to the reveal.

“For comparison, K’Sante is about 7ft tall so Naafiri standing on all fours would be taller than him. That’s…..quite a big doggo,” the author wrote.

“The canon size of characters is pretty weird. Galio is supposed to be like 100 feet tall, but imagine putting him next to teemo in-game if they were to scale,” read the top-voted comment.

Naafiri is a Darkin assassin bound to a pack of Hounds whose main goal is to hunt. While she’s a fearful champion, she doesn’t feature a strong monstrous feel, so players didn’t expect her to be that tall in League.

Moreover, champions in the Rift only feature small differences in size to keep the game playable. If the canon scale was to be used in the game mode, Malphite would clutter the whole screen since he might be even bigger than the Summoner’s Rift itself —he’s 340-feet tall.

That would also reduce Yordle champions like Lulu and Teemo to the state of tiny dots. In any case, Naafiri will be a real threat to reckon with in the Summoner’s Rift when she releases in Patch 13.14, which is expected to be introduced on July 19, according to Riot Games’ usual patch schedule.

