It's the last patch of the ranked season.

Riot Games is treading lightly as League of Legends heads into the 2022 preseason.

Patch 11.22, which is set to hit the live servers on Nov. 4, focuses on cleaning up champions and items in the form of nerfs and buffs. A few outliers that have stood out in pro play and solo queue, like Graves, Maokai, and Qiyana, are receiving nerfs, while Akali, Kalista, and Kayn are taking on buffs.

Goredrinker, an item that was hit by the nerf hammer in the previous patch, is also in for some changes. After admitting to overshooting nerfs to the item, the devs are pushing buffs into its durability and sustain to help bring it back up to relevance once again.

Here’s the full list of changes coming to League in Patch 11.22.

End of season

The Summoner’s Rift ranked, honor, and Clash seasons will end at midnight on Nov. 16—the last day of Patch 11.22. Ranked rewards will be distributed by Dec. 16 during Patch 11.23 for all regions except China, according to Riot.

All changes coming to the 2022 preseason can be found here.

Champions

Akali

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Assassin’s Mark

Damage: 29 to 170 (based on level) (+40 percent AP) to 35 to 182 (based on level) (+55 percent AP)

Graves

Image via Riot Games

Passive – New Destiny

Base damage per critical strike pellet: 30 percent bonus AD to 20 percent bonus AD

Kalista

Image via Riot Games

E – Rend

Damage ratio: 60 percent AD to 70 percent AD

Subsequent spear ratio: 20/23.75/27.5/31.25/35 percent AD to 23.2/27.5/31.9/36.3/40.6 percent AD

Kayn

Image via Riot Games

Q – Reaping Slash

Darkin physical damage: 65 percent AD (+five percent [+four percent per 100 AD] of target’s max health) to 65 percent AD (+five percent [+5.5 percent per 100 AD] of target’s max health)

R – Umbral Trespass

Darkin Physical Damage: 10 percent (+13 percent per 100 bonus AD) of target’s max health to 15 percent (+13 percent per 100 bonus AD) of target’s max health

Kha’Zix

Image via Riot Games

Q – Taste Their Fear

Total Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+130 percent bonus AD) to 60/85/110/135/160 (+115 percent bonus AD)

Isolated damage: 126/178.5/231/283.55/336 (+273 percent bonus AD) to 126/178.5/231/283.55/336 (+241.5 percent bonus AD)

Maokai

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Sap Magic

Percent max health heal: seven to 15 percent (based on level) to five to 15 percent (based on level)

W – Twisted Advance

Base damage: 70/95/120/145/170 to 60/85/110/135/160

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

Base health: 590 to 520

Base health growth: 90 to 110

Q – Edge of Ixtal

Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+90 percent bonus AD) to 50/80/110/140/170 (+75 percent bonus AD)

E – Audacity

Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+70 percent bonus AD) to 50/90/130/170/210 (+50 percent AD)

Image via Riot Games

W – Ruthless Predator

Empowered Stun Duration: one second to 1.5 seconds

Lockout Duration: 0.375 seconds to 0.525 seconds

Riven

Image via Riot Games

W – Ki Burst

Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 65/95/125/155/185 (+100 percent bonus AD)

E – Valor

Shield: 85/115/145/175/205 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 85/115/145/175/205 (+120 percent bonus AD)

Varus

Image via Riot Games

E – Hail of Arrows

Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+60 percent bonus AD) to 60/100/140/180/220 (+90 percent bonus AD)

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

E – Zoomies

Move speed: 15 percent (+10 percent per 100 AP) to 15 percent (+six percent per 100 AP)

Heal: 70/105/140/175/210 (+40 percent AP) to 70/100/130/160/190 (+35 percent AP)

Items

Goredrinker

Health: 400 to 450

Omnivamp: eight percent to 10 percent

Goredrinker

Health: 550 to 600

Omnivamp: 13 percent to 15 percent

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

League Client: Riot has cleaned up the user experience at the end of game by removing the “skip waiting for stats” page

Fixed a bug where Wukong would trigger Death’s Dance’s Passive – Defy when his clone disappeared

Fixed a bug where Malphite’s W – Thunderclap passive activation depended on whether Q – Seismic Shard was learned

Fixed a bug where Azir’s W – Arise! would grant Tear of the Goddess stacks when he did not hit any enemies

Fixed a bug where Font of Life would trigger Lucian’s Vigilance on the second shot of Passive – Lightslinger

Fixed a bug where Fiddlesticks’ W – Bountiful Harvest would sometimes not get its partial cooldown refund after a full cast

Fixed a bug where Xerath was able to redirect his R – Rite of the Arcane missile damage before it landed

Healing a full health ally before they get a kill will now grant an assist

Base Miss Fortune and Base Zilean voice lines have been remastered

Vladimir’s E – Tides of Blood charging sound effect has been restored for all skins

Several bugs with Project Vayne, Nightbringer Yasuo, and several Zyra skins’ voiceovers have been fixed

Upcoming skins and chromas

Image via Riot Games

Skins

Victorious Blitzcrank

Arcane Jayce

Arcane Vi

Chromas

Victorious Blitzcrank

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.