Lucian, Akshan, and Amumu are in line for balance changes in Patch 11.17.

With Worlds 2021 quickly approaching, Riot is tiptoeing around the meta and making sure to be “extra careful” with champion changes in League of Legends Patch 11.17. That being said, the devs are continuing to make adjustments ahead of the game’s biggest event of the year.

The devs are shifting some of Lucian’s power from the mid to bot lane, tweaking Akshan, and updating Amumu in the upcoming patch. They’re also “investigating” lots of other champions and items but are being cautious while doing it.

Here are the full notes for League Patch 11.17.

Client improvements

Riot is updating the web browser at the “heart of the League client,” meaning fewer crashes, lower memory consumption, and faster performance. The changes made will also unlock the devs’ ability to make future improvements.

RP pricing updates

The devs are updating RP pricing for some regions in League and Teamfight Tactics. Starting Sept. 8, Brazil, Latin America, Russia, and Turkey will see increased prices due to exchange rates and tax changes. From Aug. 23 to Sept. 8, though, players will receive double bonus currency from all RP purchases.

Champions

Akshan

Image via Riot Games

W – Going Rogue

Akshan can no longer claim Scoundrels when he’s dead

E – Heroic Swing

Damage per shot: (30/55/80/105/130 + 10 percent bonus attack damage) x (one + 30 percent bonus attack speed) to (30/50/70/90/110 + 17.5 percent Bonus Attack Damage) x (one + 30 percent bonus attack speed)

R – Comeuppance

Cooldown upon cancellation: 15 seconds to five seconds

Bug fixes

Passive – Dirty Fighting’s second attack will more consistently complete on targets when the first attack was executed at max range

Passive – Dirty Fighting now correctly predicts whether the first attack will kill the target, including through shields and with Akshan’s on-hit effects

A placeholder icon no longer appears under Akshan after gaining a shield from Passive – Dirty Fighting

E – Heroic Swing will no longer end early on turrets

E – Heroic Swing’s cooldown no longer gets reset when it kills a Scarecrow Effigy from Fiddlesticks’ Passive – A Harmless Scarecrow or a clone from Shaco’s R – Hallucinate

E – Heroic Swing no longer gets extra range if he casts spells on enemies or places wards outside of its maximum distance

R – Comeuppance now consistently executes minions regardless of armor bonuses (like Hullbreaker or Baron Nashor)

Fixed a bug where a single bullet from Akshan’s R – Comeuppance dealt unusually lethal damage to Yorick’s R – Eulogy of the Isles’s Maiden

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Health growth: 80 to 75

Armor growth: 3.8 to 3.5

Q – Bandage Toss

[New] Amumu now has two charges of Q

Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+70 percent ability power) to 70/100/130/160/190 (+85 percent ability power)

Charge cooldown: 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds

Cooldown between casts: three seconds (not reduced by ability haste)

[Rem] Original cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

W – Despair

Base damage per second: 8/12/16/20/24 to 12/16/20/24/28

Max health damage per second: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 percent (+0.5 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health to 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6 percent (+0.5 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health

R – Curse of the Sad Mummy

Stun duration: 1.5/1.75/2 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Ekko

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Z-Drive Resonance

Increased damage vs monsters: 150 percent to 200 percent

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

R – Last Caress

Cooldown: 140/110/80 seconds to 120/100/80 seconds

Gangplank

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Trial by Fire

Move Speed: 30 percent to 15 to 30 percent by level

Q – Parrrley

[Update] Counts as a ranged basic attack

E – Powder Keg

[New] Barrel critical strike damage is multiplied by 125 percent

Max barrels: Three at all ranks to 3/3/4/4/5

Recharge time: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds to 18/17/14/15/14 seconds

Graves

Image via Riot Games

Q – End of the Line

Mana cost: 60 to 80

Skin splash update

Crime City: Crime City Graves’ splash art has been updated

Irelia

Image via Riot Games

Q – Bladesurge

Heal: 12/14/16/18/20 percent attack damage to 8/10/12/14/16 percent attack damage

Kayn

Image via Riot Games

Passive – The Darkin Scythe

Shadow Assassin bonus damage: 12 to 44 percent magic damage to eight to 30 percent magic damage

Leona

Image via Riot Games

W – Eclipse

Bonus armor and magic resist: 20/25/30/35/40 to 15/20/25/30/35

Lissandra

Image via Riot Games

Base attack damage: 53 to 55

Q – Ice Shard

Mana cost: 60/65/70/75/80 to 55/60/65/70/75

Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Base attack damage: 64 to 62

Passive – Lightslinger

[New] Vigilance : Ally buffs empower Lucian’s next two basic attacks to deal an additional 14 (+10 percent attack damage) magic damage. Lucian can store up to four Vigilance basic attacks at a time

W – Ardent Blaze

Mana cost: 70 to 60

[New] Triggers Vigilance when an allied champion damages a marked target

R – The Culling

Number of Shots: 22/28/34 to 22 (+25 percent critical strike chance)

Damage per shot: 20/40/60 (+25 percent attack damage)(+10 percent ability power) to 15/30/45 (+25 percent attack damage)(+15 percent ability power)

Nami

Image via Riot Games

Base health: 475 to 490

W – Ebb and Flow

Mana cost: 70/85/100/115/130 to 70/80/90/100/110

Senna

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Absolution

Critical strike damage: 150 percent to 160 percent

Soul Drop rate: 4.166 percent to 10 percent for minions and small monsters Senna kills (other drop rates unchanged)

Teemo

Image via Riot Games

E – Toxic Shot

Magic damage on-hit: 11/22/33/44/55 (+30 percent ability power) to 14/25/36/47/58 (+30 percent ability power)

Viego

Image via Riot Games

Attack range: 225 to 200

Passive – Sovereign’s Domination

Healing upon possession: eight percent (+2.5 percent bonus attack damage)(+1.5 percent ability power)(+2.5 percent attack speed) to three percent (+three percent bonus attack damage)(+two percent ability power)(+five percent attack speed)

Q – Blade of the Ruined King

Damage multiplier from crit chance: 0 to 75 percent (at 0 to 100 percent crit chance) to 0 to 100 percent (at 0 to 100 percent crit chance)

E – Harrowed Path

Camouflage detection radius: 400 to 450

R – Heartbreaker

Slow duration: 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where, when Viego possesses Zoe using Passive – Sovereign Domination, recasting Q – Paddle Star would launch a second star that disappears

Fixed a bug where Viego’s basic ability cooldowns would get permanently reduced after gaining Accelerando stacks while possessing Sona with Passive – Sovereign’s Domination

Fixed a bug where, when Viego has Kled’s W – Violent Tendencies buff active as his possession ends, Viego’s W – Spectral Maw will be on cooldown

Fixed a bug where, when Viego casts Kindred’s W – Wolf’s Frenzy just as his possession ends, he would no longer be able to cast W – Spectral Maw

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

Q – Double Daggers

Cast time: 0.25 seconds to 0.2 to 0.1 (at 0 to 215 percent bonus attack speed)

R – Featherstorm

Base Damage: 125/250/375 to 200/300/400

Zed

Image via Riot Games

Q – Razor Shuriken

Ratio: 100 percent bonus attack damage to 110 percent bonus attack damage

E – Shadow Slash

Ratio: 80 percent bonus attack damage to 65 percent bonus attack damage

R – Death Mark

Cooldown: 120/90/60 seconds to 120/100/80 seconds

Items

Divine Sunderer

Attack damage: 40 to 35

Hullbreaker

Health: 300 to 400

Serpent’s Fang

Lethality: 18 to 12

Wit’s End

On-hit magic damage: 15 to 80 (linear scaling levels one to 18) to 15 at levels one to eight, 25 to 80 at levels nine to 18

Wit’s End

On-hit magic damage: 15 to 80 (linear scaling levels one to 18) to 15 at levels one to eight, 25 to 80 at levels nine to 18

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Total cost: 3,000 to 2,900 gold

Build path: Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + 1025 gold to Caulfield’s Warhammer + Serrated Dirk + 700 gold

Attack damage: 60 to 55

[New] Ability haste: 15

Runes

Fleet Footwork

Healing: three to 60 (based on level) (+30 percent bonus AD) (+20 percent AP) to 10 to 100 (based on level) (+40 percent bonus AD) (+30 percent AP)

Healing vs. minions: 100 percent (melee)/20 percent (ranged) to 20 percent (melee)/10 percent (ranged)

Void Clash

The upcoming Void-themed Clash will take place on Sept. 4 and 5. Team formation for the first weekend will open on Aug. 30. The second weekend will be Sept. 18 and 19, and again, team formation will start a week earlier on Sept. 13.

Updated system requirements

Riot is changing the minimum system requirements for League (and Teamfight Tactics) for desktop computers in Patch 11.17. In particular, Macs are now required to run macOS 10.12 or a later version. The devs are updating these requirements so they can focus on delivering “new features” rather than maintaining older hardware.

Bug fixes

League client: Fixed a bug that caused excessive slowness during the end of the game

Fixed a bug where Tahm Kench’s ultimate availability HUD indicator was not graying out after his ult was used

Fixed a bug where Sylas’s R – Hijack cooldown would sometimes not revert correctly if he died while casting a hijacked ultimate

Fixed several visual bugs that occured when Sylas hijacked Gun Goddess Miss Fortune’s R – Bullet Time

Shaco’s clone now correctly gains 10 gold from killing a ward, not 20

Fixed a bug where Kassadin would sometimes be unable to cast his E – Force Pulse

When Mordekaiser uses R – Realm of Death on Graves, Graves’ W – Smoke Screen will now properly remain in the realm that it was cast in

Fixed a bug where charms would briefly lose functionality when hitting enemy champs who were spamming move commands with certain abilities that allow movement while casting

Fixed a bug where Kalista was still able to basic attack and lunge with Passive – Martial Poise if she was charmed at the beginning of a basic attack wind-up

Fixed a bug where, when an enemy immobilized Dr. Mundo while standing on top of him, his Passive – Goes Where He Please canister would get destroyed before it hit the ground

Fixed a bug where Wukong was able to entirely cancel the animation for Q – Crushing Blow by entering a stop command

Fixed a bug where Lillia’s W – Watch out! Eep!’s extended tooltip was missing the information that it deals 50 percent damage to minions

Fixed a bug where Caitlyn’s R – Ace in the Hole’s extended tooltip and level-up tooltip did not contain its damage ratio

Fixed a bug where the Cloth Armor and Refillable Potion starting bundle would display “+1 more” text even though it does not grant a third item

Fixed a bug where Nunu would get yeeted off the screen when hit by Rek’Sai’s W – Un-burrow while channeling W – Biggest Snowball Ever!

Fixed a bug where Nunu’s E – Snowball Barrage was missing its tooltip when hovering during mid-cast

Fixed another bug where Nunu’s E – Snowball Barrage tooltip was incorrectly displaying damage as “total damage” when it is actually “per snowball”

Fixed a bug where Ravenous Hunter was healing against wards. Its tooltip now also correctly displays the total amount of healing done

Fixed a bug where Eternal Winter (Everfrost’s Ornn upgrade) was not displaying the actual number of champions rooted and slowed by the item’s active in the inventory tooltip

Fixed a few bugs where Neeko’s voice lines in-game weren’t always playing correctly or even at all, especially when entering a disguise with Passive – Inherent Glamour. Neeko’s voice will also accurately play from Neeko’s location instead of the center of the screen

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Crime City Nightmare Akali

Crime City Nightmare Shaco

Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate

Crime City Nightmare Darius

Crime City Nightmare Zyra

Brave Phoenix Xayah

Divine Phoenix Anivia

Graceful Phoenix Seraphine

Chromas

Crime City Nightmare Akali

Crime City Nightmare Shaco

Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate

Crime City Nightmare Darius

Crime City Nightmare Zyra

Divine Phoenix Anivia

Graceful Phoenix Seraphine

Brave Phoenix Xayah

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.