Riot tests Amumu changes to make champ ‘better in higher MMRs’ in League’s Patch 11.17

Riot is experimenting with some radical Amumu balance changes that may or may not see the light of day in League of Legends Patch 11.17.

The goal of these changes is to make the champion “better” in higher MMRs, according to lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu.

To close the gap, which Sidhu describes as a large “performance disparity,” the devs are adding a second charge to Amumu’s Bandage Toss (Q) and pulling power out of “other places.”

The two charges will act like Caitlyn’s Yordle Snap Trap (W) and Teemo’s Noxious Trap (R) and have an “ammo system” with a lower cooldown and multiple charges stored, according to Sidhu.

These changes—if they make it to the live servers—will give Amumu players a second gap closer. For lower-ranked players, missing a Bandage Toss will be less punishing and for higher-ranked players, they’ll have more flexibility when ganking lanes and engaging in teamfights.

11.17 has some interesting changes in test.



I wanted to talk about Amumu real quickly. Our goals here are to make Amumu better in higher MMRs, as his current performance disparity is very large.



Tl;dr – he has 2 Q charges, and we pulled power out of other places. Happy testing! — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 10, 2021

In NA solo queue in Patch 11.15, Amumu had a 54 percent win rate in Silver and a 49 percent win rate in Platinum and above, according to League stats site Champion.gg. In Diamond and Master, that number fell to 42 percent and 17 percent.

As for pro play, he’s barely touched. In the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL this split, Amumu has yet to make an appearance, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

The Amumu changes are available to test on League’s PBE. If they end up getting the all-clear by the devs, they’ll hit the live servers on Aug. 25.

