League of Legends’ Patch 11.10 has something for everyone. But if you’re a jungle main, you could be in for a treat.

The devs are making improvements to help the jungle experience feel less like a grind, taking a more lenient approach to camp timers, giving a helping hand for junglers who are significantly behind in a game, and making some adjustments to jungle camps.

The patch also includes balance changes to a number of champions. Sejuani, Darius, and Yuumi are just a few in line for updates. Phase Rush, a “safe bet” for ranged and melee users, is also getting nerfed, while Abyssal Mask is getting buffed to make it more of a “potent” magic resist option.

And last but not last, Kog’Maw, everyone’s favorite void puppy, is receiving a disgusting new VFX update.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League’s Patch 11.10.

Champions

Bard

Passive – Traveler’s Call

Base damage: 40 to 30

Darius

E – Apprehend

Cooldown: 24/21/18/15/12 seconds to 26/24/22/20/18 seconds

Galio

W – Shield of Durand

Cooldown: 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds to 18 seconds

Magic damage shield: 8/11/14/17/20 percent of maximum health to 8/9.75/11.5/13.25/15 percent of maximum health

Jinx

Armor: 28 to 26

R – Super Mega Death Rocket!

New effect: Execute damage against epic monsters is now capped at 1,000 (AoE damage is capped at 800)

Katarina

Movement speed: 340 to 335

Kayle

Passive – Divine Ascent

Aflame AP damage ratio: 20 percent to 25 percent

Transcendent bonus attack range: 50 (575 total) to 100 (625 total)

Muramana bugfix: Kayle’s fire waves now properly apply Muramana’s Shock

Kennen

W – Electrical Surge

Maximum stacks bonus damage: 10/20/30/40/50 (20 percent AP) (60/70/80/90/100 percent AD) to 20/30/40/50/60 (25 percent AP) (60/70/80/90/100 percent AD)

Lux

E – Lucent Singularity

Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+60 percent AP) to 60/110/160/210/260 (+65 percent AP)

Sejuani

E – Permafrost

Update – Targeting: 250 for all targets to Prioritizes champions within 50 of cursor, then non-champions within 50 of cursor, then champions within 350 of cursor, then closest unit to cursor within 2,500 (this only applies if there is no target directly under your cursor)

Talon

Q – Noxian Diplomacy

Damage ratio: 110 percent bonus AD to 100 percent bonus AD

Thresh

Health: 561 to 530

Health growth: 93 to 95

Yuumi

Q – Prowling Projectile

Base damage: 40/70/100/130/160/190 to 50/80/110/140/170/200

Base empowered damage: 45/85/125/165/205/245 to 60/100/140/180/220/260

W – You and Me!

Ally icon bugfix: Yuumi’s ally’s level icon now properly reverts back to normal when Yuumi detaches from said ally

Zyra

Passive – Garden of Thorns

Vine Lasher slow: 25 percent to 30 percent

W – Rampant Growth

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 seconds to 18/16/14/12/10 seconds

Items

Abyssal Mask

Health: 350 to 400

Unmake damage ratio: 10 percent to 15 percent

Unmake duration: Four seconds to five seconds

Goredrinker

Thirsting Slash healing: 25 percent AD (+8 percent of missing health) to 25 percent AD (+10 percent of missing health)

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Combine cost: 1,100 gold to 900 gold

Riftmaker

Combat trigger: Dealing damage to enemy champions to Dealing damage to and taking damage from enemy champions

Void Corruption increased damage per second: Two percent, stacking up to five times for a maximum of 10 percent to three percent, stacking up to three times for a maximum of nine percent

Runes

Phase Rush

Cooldown: 15 seconds to 30 to 10 seconds (based on level)

Bonus movement speed: 40 percent to 60 percent for melee, 25 percent to 40 percent for ranged to 30 percent to 60 percent for melee, 15 percent to 40 percent for ranged

Jungle update

Riot is making some changes to the jungle in Patch 11.10. The devs are “relaxing” camp timers to allow for “more leniency” on pathing through the jungle. Historically, Riot has pushed “PvE prowess,” where the priority is to farm fast to get ahead of the experience curve in the jungle. But this can often lead to players falling behind. The changes in Patch 11.10 aim to counter this.

The devs are also reinstituting an “improved version” of the comeback experience, which kicks in when a jungler is significantly behind in the game. This should help to limit the number of games that feel out of hand for a struggling jungler with no path to recovery.

Jungle timers and camp gold

Even the fastest clearing junglers have little to no downtime between finishing one camp from the next, according to Riot. The devs’ original intent for this “aggressive respawn timing” was that there’s always an opportunity cost to taking any other action on the map. But the problem with this is junglers never feel like they’ve finished farming and windows to set up ganks are “far few in between.” To combat this, Riot is walking back camp timer respawns from last year’s preseason and matching camp indicators to how players “intuitively play around them.”

Camp respawn timer: Two minutes to two minutes 15 seconds

Camp respawn glowing indicator: 15 seconds before camp spawns to 10 seconds before camp spawns

Comeback experience

Setting a jungler behind is usually a team effort resulting from several variables. It’s not just the enemy jungler clearing faster or counter-jungling, according to Riot. The result of falling behind in the jungle has far greater consequences than falling behind in lane.

Riot has introduced a new comeback experience mechanic in Patch 11.10 to give junglers a helping hand. This will only really apply in the “most dire of circumstances.” It won’t make struggling junglers as strong as they would have been if they had never fallen behind in the first place, but it will make a difference.

New effect: Large and epic monsters will grant 50 XP per level below the average level of all players in the game minus one.

Smite

Riot is adding some quality-of-life buffs to Smite. Players will no longer have to check their Smite tooltip or buff bar when approaching an epic monster in Patch 11.10. This should make players more equipped to secure objectives.

New: Unsealed Spellbook swap Smite damage: Smite damage now increases after swapping summoner spells twice

New: Smite and any crowd control now breaks Rift Scuttle’s shield before applying damage

Survivability

Putting omnivamp on jungle items in the preseason, as well as improving clarity, has skewed toward benefiting champions who could clear fast and use the bonus as a health battery as the game went on. Riot is “pulling power” out of omnivamp while increasing the flat restore players get from Smite and reducing jungle camp damage across the board. This should cater to jungle champions that aren’t able to instantly clear a camp.

Omnivamp on jungle items: 10 percent to eight percent

Smite heal from max health: 10 percent to 15 percent

Jungle monster camp changes

To top off the jungle changes in Patch 11.10, Riot is adjusting specific jungle camps based on the devs’ “overarching goals.”

Reduce incoming damage from jungle camps to offset the reduced healing from omnivamp Change jungle monsters’ health to offset the higher Smite damage Change gold values to offset income lost by spawn timers

Jungle camp attack damage

Blue Sentinel: 82 to 303 (levels one to 18) to 78 to 234 (levels one to 18)

Red Brambleback: 82 to 303 (levels one to 18) to 78 to 234 (levels one to 18)

Gromp: 80 to 253 (levels one to 18) to 35 to 105 (levels one to18)

Smaller Murkwolves: 16 to 59 (levels one to 18) to 10 to 30 (levels one to 18)

Crimson Raptor: 20 to 74 (levels one to 18) to 20 to 60 (levels one to 18)

Raptors: 13 to 49 (levels one to 18) to 10 to 30 (levels one to 18)

Bug Krug: 80 to 303 (levels one to 18) to 78 to 234 (levels one to 18)

Medium Krug: 25 to 93 (levels one to 18) to 20 to 60 (levels one to 18)

Mini Krugs: 17 to 63 (levels one to 18) to 13 to 39 (levels one to 18)

Jungle camp health

Red Sentinel: 1,800 to 3,150 (levels one to 18) to 1,850 to 3,238 (levels one to 18)

Red Brambleback: 1,800 to 3,150 (levels one to 18) to 1,850 to 3,238 (levels one to 18)

Rift Scuttler: 1,000 to 2,066 (levels one to 17) to 1,050 to 2,170 (levels one to 17)

Jungle camp gold

Mini Krug: 12 gold to 13 gold

Murkwolf: 55 gold to 65 gold

Gromp: 85 gold to 90 gold

Crimson Raptor: 35 gold to 45 gold

VFX updates

Kog’Maw

Passive – Icathian Surprise: Reduced noise and improved clarity with regards to the size of the explosion

Basic attack: New missiles and hit effects

Q – Caustic Spittle: New hit effects and a new missile to better represent its actual hitbox

W – Bio-Arcane Barrage: New effects to make Kog’Maw more representative of the Void

E – Void Ooze: New hit effects and a new missile to better represent its actual hitbox

R – Living Artillery: New effects that better represent the hitbox

Kog’Maw skins

Base Kog’Maw: Updated character texture

Reindeer Kog’Maw: Added new recolors to all VFX

Deep Sea Kog’Maw: Added new recolors to all VFX

Jurassic Kog’Maw: Added new recolors to all VFX

Lion Dance Kog’Maw: New unique VFX on E; updated R and Q VFX

Pug’Maw: All VFX updated

All other Kog’Maw skins: R updated to show hitbox more clearly

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Updated the width of Pyke’s E – Phantom Undertow’s VFX to better match the hitbox

Fixed a bug where the black ticks in the health bars would go missing

Fixed a bug where Sanguine Blade’s “healing from physical vamp against champions” counter so that it accurately displays the amount of healing the user receives

Aurelion Sol’s Q – Starsurge’s stun and R – Voice of Light’s knock-up are no longer delayed by up to 0.25 seconds

The Rift Herald will no longer spawn the wrong way

Fixed a bug where Fizz was unable to gain Tear of the Goddess stacks when killing minions with W – Seastone Trident

When a player completes Cull’s Reap’s minion kill requirement via their ally’s Relic Shield’s Spoils of War, the player now properly gains the 350 gold from Cull

Yone’s Q – Mortal Steel no longer only activates Navori Quickblade at point-blank range

Navori Quickblade now properly triggers when Yasuo uses his E – Sweeping Blade and Q – Steel Tempest combo

If a player’s inventory is full and they sell their Trinket, attempting to purchase a Wardstone will no longer subtract its gold cost given that the player’s inventory is full

Fixed a bug where melee champions would gain 54 percent bonus attack range from Rapid Firecannon instead of the expected 35 percent

Death’s Dance no longer extends Aspect of the Dragon’s burn damage longer than intended (three seconds)

Fixed a bug where Fiddlesticks’ Passive – A Harmless Scarecrow effigies would not be usable for the rest of the game if the user sold their Poro Snax at the shop in ARAM

Fixed a bug where Akali would deal double E – Shuriken Flip damage if her target was very close to a wall

Vladimir no longer becomes targetable when his W – Sanguine Pool ends after using Zhonya’s Hourglass’ Stasis during the ability

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Arcana Lucian

Arcana Tahm Kench

Arcana Xerath

Arcana Camille

Chromas

Arcana Lucian

Arcana Tahm Kench

Acana Xerath

Arcana Camille

