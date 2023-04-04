LCS Spring Split MVP candidates narrowed down to 5 finalists ahead of award reveal

The LCS has thinned the field of Spring Split MVP candidates to just five players ahead of the winner of the award being revealed this weekend during LCS Spring Finals.

Among the five remaining potential candidates, three of them play for Cloud9: Fudge, Blaber, and Berserker. The team had all five of its starters earn All-Pro nods this split, with mid laner Emenes and support Zven getting second-team recognition in addition to the aforementioned three’s first-team placements.

C9 was also recognized with the Coaching Staff of the Split award last week.

Out of these five players, who do you think is the #LCS MVP? pic.twitter.com/QkedOUGvny — LCS (@LCSOfficial) April 3, 2023

Beyond C9’s potential award winners, the other two finalists for LCS Spring MVP are Golden Guardians mid laner Gori and FlyQuest ADC Prince. The latter of those two appeared to be an MVP shoo-in during FlyQuest’s 8-1 first half of the split, although his chances have taken a tumble following FlyQuest’s barely-above-even, 6-5 finish.

When FlyQuest and C9 faced off against one another in a first-place tiebreaker on the final day of the Spring regular season, all eyes were on the bot lane as Prince and Berserker went head-to-head to make their final respective cases to the MVP voters. C9 ultimately won, with Berserker posting an ungodly 12/1/2 scoreline on Draven. While we won’t know until Sunday who’s won the award, Berserker and Prince have been clear frontrunners all split, with the C9 star getting the edge in the round robin phase.

Keep in mind playoffs have no impact on MVP voting, so C9’s 3-0 sweep of FlyQuest in the second round of the Spring Playoffs did not play a factor in the race.

All five of the remaining MVP candidates will be competing at LCS Finals weekend. Cloud9 has already booked its ticket to the Spring Finals, while FlyQuest and Golden Guardians will duel it out for the right to face them.

Should Golden Guardians win the lower bracket finals on Saturday, April 8, it will mark the first time in franchise history that the team competes in a split’s finals.

The LCS Spring Split MVP award will be revealed during the league’s upcoming Finals Weekend event in Raleigh, North Carolina. Finals Weekend will begin on April 8 and conclude the following day, April 9, with the 2023 LCS Spring Finals.