LCS pros react to Skarner’s new VGU abilities in LoL: ‘Every jungler is going to play this’

New League of Legends champions are always a great source for hilarious reactions from pros and casual players alike. And with Skarner’s long-awaited visual and gameplay update heading to Summoner’s Rift soon, the community has time to share some first impressions.

A plethora of North American professional players from the LCS were shown Skarner’s new kit in a recent video, and his ability set stunned several stars as they watched the Primordial Sovereign crush teamfights in a handful of clips.

FlyQuest jungler Inspired was especially impressed by the champion and his kit since it looked very useful on the professional stage. From the scorpion’s terrifying Ixtal’s Impact ability to his reworked ultimate, the champion can have a huge impact from the moment he hits level six and has access to Impale.

Other players weren’t too sold on the power of his other abilities due to their high cooldowns and lower damage numbers. But they were impressed by Skarner’s ability to show up in any lane by driving through all terrain, along with his ability to grab and stun any champion that he runs into during the ability’s duration.

100 Thieves’ star jungler River is convinced that the pick is “so broken,” while Team Liquid jungler UmTi believes that Skarner will be picked by almost every jungler in both solo queue and in pro play when he’s released on the live servers.

Skarner’s ability to soak up damage, dive into a team with ease, and make plays for the rest of his team composition will make him a perfect pick for aggressive squads who want to keep the pressure on their enemies from the moment he gains his ultimate. They can also try out his new kit on the League PBE if they want to get a head start on learning how to build the champion and which team compositions he could fit in for the future.

Skarner’s rework is expected to go live in League with Patch 14.7 in early April.

