LCS plans ‘gritty” return to 2024 Spring Split—and is giving away free LoL skins to celebrate

After a two-week break, the LCS is finally back this weekend, and the entire broadcast is prepared to showcase a more serious, competitive, and even edgier side.

LCS commissioner MarkZ greeted League of Legends fans yesterday following the brief hiatus with the announcement that, for week five of the 2024 Spring Split, the broadcast will be themed—this time with a tougher, bolder tone than previous themed weeks have provided. This will kick off the latter portion of the Spring Split, with the Spring Finals quickly approaching at the end of the month.

Lucky LCS viewers may get their hands on Resistance Jayce this weekend. Image via Riot Games

According to MarkZ, this one-week-only event for the LCS broadcast has a “grittier feel,” teased through images depicting chain-link fences and wooden walls within the Riot Games Arena. As with other themed weeks that the LCS has done in the past, including a “pool party” celebration last year, all aspects of the broadcast will likely match the more serious look of the arena.

Additionally, on Saturday, March 2 only, the LCS is giving players who watch games via the official website the opportunity to earn free skins from the Battlecast and Resistance skin lines, which currently feature champions like Illaoi, Jayce, and Vel’Koz. MarkZ noted that these skins will be distributed in batches every time a Nexus explodes, marking four opportunities for lucky fans to get them simply by watching games.

To obtain these skins, players must be logged in to their account on the LoL Esports website and view the games there, though these drops are not guaranteed. Other possible drops include Esports Capsules, Hextech Chests, and Keys.

FlyQuest currently sits atop the LCS following a massive reshuffling of its roster heading into the Spring Split, while teams like the reigning champions NRG and their 2023 LCS Championship grand finals opponents Cloud9 are struggling in the middle of the pack. The split will culminate with the Spring Playoffs bracket, which will be broadcast from the Riot Games Arena up to and including the grand finals on March 31.