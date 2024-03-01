Category:
League of Legends

LCS plans ‘gritty” return to 2024 Spring Split—and is giving away free LoL skins to celebrate

There's only a few weeks left of the regular season.
Image of Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 01:45 pm
Bwipo, Flyquest's top laner, appears to strategize with his teammates while being attentive to the gameplay in front of him.
Bwipo coordinates with his teammates to ensure their winning ways. Photo by Marv Watson/Riot Games via Flickr

After a two-week break, the LCS is finally back this weekend, and the entire broadcast is prepared to showcase a more serious, competitive, and even edgier side.

Recommended Videos

LCS commissioner MarkZ greeted League of Legends fans yesterday following the brief hiatus with the announcement that, for week five of the 2024 Spring Split, the broadcast will be themed—this time with a tougher, bolder tone than previous themed weeks have provided. This will kick off the latter portion of the Spring Split, with the Spring Finals quickly approaching at the end of the month.

Lucky LCS viewers may get their hands on Resistance Jayce this weekend. Image via Riot Games

According to MarkZ, this one-week-only event for the LCS broadcast has a “grittier feel,” teased through images depicting chain-link fences and wooden walls within the Riot Games Arena. As with other themed weeks that the LCS has done in the past, including a “pool party” celebration last year, all aspects of the broadcast will likely match the more serious look of the arena.

Additionally, on Saturday, March 2 only, the LCS is giving players who watch games via the official website the opportunity to earn free skins from the Battlecast and Resistance skin lines, which currently feature champions like Illaoi, Jayce, and Vel’Koz. MarkZ noted that these skins will be distributed in batches every time a Nexus explodes, marking four opportunities for lucky fans to get them simply by watching games.

To obtain these skins, players must be logged in to their account on the LoL Esports website and view the games there, though these drops are not guaranteed. Other possible drops include Esports Capsules, Hextech Chests, and Keys.

FlyQuest currently sits atop the LCS following a massive reshuffling of its roster heading into the Spring Split, while teams like the reigning champions NRG and their 2023 LCS Championship grand finals opponents Cloud9 are struggling in the middle of the pack. The split will culminate with the Spring Playoffs bracket, which will be broadcast from the Riot Games Arena up to and including the grand finals on March 31.

related content
Read Article 2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Keria leading a bunch of LCK players in the LoL Park and high fiving fans.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Mar 1, 2024
Read Article LoL players agree on the hardest one-vs-one lane matchups
Coven Morgana raising her hand in a dark temple.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players agree on the hardest one-vs-one lane matchups
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Every LoL Mythic shop skin lineup from March to June 2024
Hextech Poppy splash art for League of Legends
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Every LoL Mythic shop skin lineup from March to June 2024
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Keria leading a bunch of LCK players in the LoL Park and high fiving fans.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Mar 1, 2024
Read Article LoL players agree on the hardest one-vs-one lane matchups
Coven Morgana raising her hand in a dark temple.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players agree on the hardest one-vs-one lane matchups
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Every LoL Mythic shop skin lineup from March to June 2024
Hextech Poppy splash art for League of Legends
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Every LoL Mythic shop skin lineup from March to June 2024
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 29, 2024
Author
Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia is a freelance writer for Dot Esports, having been part of the company for three years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University and specializes particularly in coverage of League of Legends, various Nintendo IPs, and beyond.