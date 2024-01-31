Category:
League of Legends

LCS Spring Finals won’t go on the road with live event in 2024

But plans to travel for the Summer Finals are still in place.
Image of Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 11:43 am
NRG's 2024 LCS roster, consisting of Huhi, Palafox, Dhokla, FBI, and Contractz, wave towards fans after a win.
The reigning LCS champions of NRG celebrate after a victory. Photo by Christian Betancourt/Riot Games via Flickr

Yet another massive change is hitting the LCS, this time impacting one of the few times a year a wider array of fans can interact with the competition in person.

Recommended Videos

In a new blog post today, Carlos Antunes, head of League of Legends esports in the Americas, announced that this year’s LCS Spring Finals on March 30 and 31 will take place in the Riot Games Arena, where LCS games are held normally, instead of appearing elsewhere as part of a roadshow. This follows last week’s news regarding massive layoffs at Riot Games that have impacted nearly every sector of the company and all of the products it creates.

“Revisiting our investments is not just an LCS consideration, and we’re following the steps of other regional leagues in adjusting the number of roadshows,” Antunes wrote. “ … Our goal is to prioritize what is most impactful for fans and players.”

The Prudential Center was home to the 2023 LCS Championship.
The feeling of being at an LCS final is unmatched. Photo by Robert Paul/Riot Games via Flickr

Normally, the LCS travels twice a year, for both the Spring Finals and Summer Finals—also known as the LCS Championship. The league, as well as its many teams and players, take over the venue and surrounding town for the span of a weekend to host numerous fan events and bring together people from all over the world who share a passion for the LCS and all it has to offer.

Antunes did confirm that the LCS Championship will be the sole roadshow that the league takes this year later this summer, though did not announce dates nor where it will be located. Last year’s LCS Championship was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey after previously being planned to be held at the venue before cancellation during the pandemic.

The 2024 LCS Spring Split has already instituted a number of changes aimed at benefiting the experience for both viewers and players, including decreasing the downtime between stage games, as well as becoming the only region to play games on live patches. Reception to these adjustments was almost immediately positive, with Antunes noting that the LCS team plans to go above and beyond for the Spring Finals rather than just make it “a typical day in the arena.”

The 2024 LCS Spring Finals will take place on March 30 and 31, while the regular season continues every Saturday and Sunday at 2pm CT.

related content
Read Article The 10 most difficult LoL champions to master
Aphelios creating magic with the help of Alune.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
The 10 most difficult LoL champions to master
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Jan 31, 2024
Read Article LoL players discuss which champions have lost their unique identities, including Shyvana and Nautilus
Nautilus splash art from Wild Rift.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players discuss which champions have lost their unique identities, including Shyvana and Nautilus
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Riot layoffs reportedly worsen LEC ‘crunch’ culture with supposed ‘disastrous’ effects on show
Shot of the LEC stage during Fnatic and Karmine Corp's game.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot layoffs reportedly worsen LEC ‘crunch’ culture with supposed ‘disastrous’ effects on show
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Riot seeks to curb proc damage and scaling, buff mana items in LoL Patch 14.3
Soul Fighter Jhin fires a shot from his cartoonish marksman rifle in League of Legends
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot seeks to curb proc damage and scaling, buff mana items in LoL Patch 14.3
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 10 most difficult LoL champions to master
Aphelios creating magic with the help of Alune.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
The 10 most difficult LoL champions to master
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Jan 31, 2024
Read Article LoL players discuss which champions have lost their unique identities, including Shyvana and Nautilus
Nautilus splash art from Wild Rift.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players discuss which champions have lost their unique identities, including Shyvana and Nautilus
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Riot layoffs reportedly worsen LEC ‘crunch’ culture with supposed ‘disastrous’ effects on show
Shot of the LEC stage during Fnatic and Karmine Corp's game.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot layoffs reportedly worsen LEC ‘crunch’ culture with supposed ‘disastrous’ effects on show
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Riot seeks to curb proc damage and scaling, buff mana items in LoL Patch 14.3
Soul Fighter Jhin fires a shot from his cartoonish marksman rifle in League of Legends
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot seeks to curb proc damage and scaling, buff mana items in LoL Patch 14.3
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 30, 2024

Author

Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia is a freelance writer for Dot Esports, having been part of the company for three years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University and specializes particularly in coverage of League of Legends, various Nintendo IPs, and beyond.