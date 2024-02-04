Category:
League of Legends

C9 tie franchise record for consecutive LoL defeats after LCS super week flop

After a hot start, C9 has crashed back down to Earth.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 06:28 pm
C9 Fudge with his head in hands on the LCS stage, Spring 2024
Photo by Stefan Wisnoski via Riot Games

Cloud9’s 2024 League of Legends super team is off to a super rough start. After starting the season with three straight wins in the LCS Spring Split, C9 has since done a total 180 by losing four in a row, including all three of their games during the LCS Super Week this past weekend.

C9’s four-game losing streak in the LCS is the longest downward streak the franchise has incurred since Summer 2016, nearly eight years ago. With losses to Shopify Rebellion, Immortals, FlyQuest, and most recently, Team Liquid, C9 ended the LCS’ first round robin with a losing record. Keep in mind the removal of two teams from the LCS before the season reduced the number of games played in a single round-robin from nine to seven.

Although C9 ended up losing a total of six individual League games during that franchise-long losing streak back in Summer 2016, it’s important to remember the LCS played with a best-of-three format during that season, so Cloud9 only suffered three total match losses despite dropping six maps consecutively.

To find the last time C9 lost four straight matches in the LCS, you’d have to go back one season further to the 2015 Summer Split when the team actually had two separate four-match losing streaks during the same campaign. C9 finished the 2015 Summer Split with a party record of 6-12, but then eventually went on to miraculously qualify for the year-end World Championship that year after an against-all-odds gauntlet run.

The shock four-game slip leaves FlyQuest two wins clear at the top of the 2024 Spring standings with a 6-1 record—the roster’s only loss came at the hands of defending champions NRG—and sees C9 tumble down to fifth behind Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

C9 will look to right the ship when the LCS’ second round robin begins on Feb. 10. C9 will face defending LCS champions NRG, whom C9 already beat earlier this season.

related content
Read Article 2024 LCS Spring: Schedule, results, standings, and more
The LCS 2024 stage with League of Legends players playing as fans cheer from their seats.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCS Spring: Schedule, results, standings, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Faker keeps raising the bar with twin career milestones over LCK weekend
Faker looking over at his teammate's screen at Worlds 2023.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Faker keeps raising the bar with twin career milestones over LCK weekend
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 4, 2024
Read Article LoL devs already discussing Smolder changes after less-than-stellar launch win rate
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL devs already discussing Smolder changes after less-than-stellar launch win rate
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Spirit Blossom Master Yi holding a blade and rose petals.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 4, 2024
Read Article What is Trailblazer in LoL? New tank item, explained
League of Legends art showcasing Katarina, Tristana, Ekko, Morgana, and Malphite.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
What is Trailblazer in LoL? New tank item, explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 3, 2024
Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.