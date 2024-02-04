C9 tie franchise record for consecutive LoL defeats after LCS super week flop

Cloud9’s 2024 League of Legends super team is off to a super rough start. After starting the season with three straight wins in the LCS Spring Split, C9 has since done a total 180 by losing four in a row, including all three of their games during the LCS Super Week this past weekend.

C9’s four-game losing streak in the LCS is the longest downward streak the franchise has incurred since Summer 2016, nearly eight years ago. With losses to Shopify Rebellion, Immortals, FlyQuest, and most recently, Team Liquid, C9 ended the LCS’ first round robin with a losing record. Keep in mind the removal of two teams from the LCS before the season reduced the number of games played in a single round-robin from nine to seven.

The last time C9 lost four games in a row was Summer 2016. #LCS pic.twitter.com/xheY2TqlTs — LCS (@LCSOfficial) February 4, 2024

Although C9 ended up losing a total of six individual League games during that franchise-long losing streak back in Summer 2016, it’s important to remember the LCS played with a best-of-three format during that season, so Cloud9 only suffered three total match losses despite dropping six maps consecutively.

To find the last time C9 lost four straight matches in the LCS, you’d have to go back one season further to the 2015 Summer Split when the team actually had two separate four-match losing streaks during the same campaign. C9 finished the 2015 Summer Split with a party record of 6-12, but then eventually went on to miraculously qualify for the year-end World Championship that year after an against-all-odds gauntlet run.

The shock four-game slip leaves FlyQuest two wins clear at the top of the 2024 Spring standings with a 6-1 record—the roster’s only loss came at the hands of defending champions NRG—and sees C9 tumble down to fifth behind Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

C9 will look to right the ship when the LCS’ second round robin begins on Feb. 10. C9 will face defending LCS champions NRG, whom C9 already beat earlier this season.