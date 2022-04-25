LCS’ 2022 Spring Split finals amassed highest peak viewership of the season

The 2022 LCS Spring Split playoff finals series between Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves peaked at 387,072 viewers across Twitch and YouTube, according to Esports Charts. This series resulted in a three-game victory by EG, who claimed the trophy for the first time in the organization’s history.

This marks the highest concurrent viewership out of any game or series during the 2022 LCS Spring Split and postseason. While this is not the highest viewership that an LCS stream has attained, it does beat the 2021 LCS Summer Split’s total of 364,328 viewers, which was the lowest viewership the LCS had seen since 2016.

The overall number factors in co-streams by a variety of creators across streaming platforms. Creators such as Valkyrae, Doublelift, and LS received permission to co-stream the matches, allowing viewers to watch different perspectives from the normal broadcast desk.

A noticeable increase in viewership on the LCS Twitch and YouTube channels occurred following the conclusion of the VCT Masters Reykjavík 2022, in which OpTic won in a clean sweep over LOUD. The event peaked at over 1 million concurrent viewers across the VALORANT channels, making it the third VALORANT event to do so.

Esports Charts marks the viewership across the 2022 LCS Spring Split as over 17 million hours watched. Other high-viewership matches include the playoff bout between 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, as well as Cloud9’s first game of the split against EG.

Fans can look forward to EG representing the LCS at MSI 2022, which starts on May 10 in Busan, South Korea.