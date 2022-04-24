VCT Masters Reykjavík 2022 becomes third VALORANT event to peak at 1 million viewers, narrowly misses breaking all-time record

The grand finals of VCT Masters Reykjavík 2022 between OpTic and LOUD peaked at 1,066,887 viewers, the third highest of any VALORANT event and one of only four matches and three events that hit a 1 million viewership peak, according to Esports Charts.

The match sits below the all-time record holder of Gambit vs. Acend at VCT Champions 2021 with 1.089 million viewers and below Sentinels vs. Fnatic at last year’s Masters Reykjavík with 1.086 million viewers. But it’s above the Gambit vs. KRU semifinals at VCT Champions with 1.060 million.

Across the entire event, 33.2 million hours of VALORANT were watched in total, good enough for third highest among all events behind VCT Champions 2021 (46 million) and Masters Three Berlin 2021 (33.4 million).

This tournament’s viewership numbers were supplemented by a number of official co-streamers, especially those hosted by Tarik and TenZ. VCT Masters Reykjavík 2022 also saw a huge influx of viewers for Japan, who were following ZETA DIVISION’s magical run through the lower bracket of the playoffs to a respectable third-place finish.

In the grand finals, OpTic ended up sweeping LOUD in three maps, their second-straight sweep of the playoffs after defeating ZETA 3-0 in the lower bracket finals.