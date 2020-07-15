LCK production team creates intense visualization of a duel between Clid and Beyond

The LCK production team is at it again. On a weekly basis, it releases heavily-edited snippets of previous League of Legends games. And earlier today, the team produced another stunning clip, this time visualizing a fight between two junglers.

Last week, a duel between Gen.G’s Clid and Team Dynamics’ Beyond impressed League fans. The LCK production team capitalized on this by successfully making the one-vs-one look like a traditional fighting game, similar to the duel between Nuguri and Summit in the top lane in the LCK’s first week.

Gen.G’s Clid was looking to make some aggressive plays in the enemy jungle before he ran into DYN’s Beyond. This is where the LCK production team stepped up and converted the duel into what looked like a traditional fighting game.

As the two junglers began to clash, health bars appeared at the top of the screen like a fighting game. Each ability that the two players input was shown at the bottom of the screen as well.

This duel went down to the wire, with both champions’ health bars lowering to one auto attack each. In the end, Clid came out on top due to his swift reaction time and impressive mechanics. Although the moment was intense during the game, this editing style made everything seem that much more exciting.

Korea has been at the top of its game on Summoner’s Rift and in the editing studio, especially when it comes to the LCK production team’s great season intro videos, hype videos, and game recaps.

If this moment wasn’t enough to satisfy your fighting game itch, you’ll have to wait a while until Riot releases more information about its own League-based fighting game, codenamed Project L.