LCK 2020 roster tracker

South Korea had an uncharacteristic dip in performance last year, crashing out of Worlds 2018 in spectacular fashion.
This year was meant to be different. SKT were back on top, Griffin looked better than ever, and DAMWON Gaming were on pace for rookie stardom. But while the LCK did have moments of brilliance, the region, for the second year in a row, failed to make it to the Worlds finals.
In the end, the LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix beat Europe’s G2 Esports 3-0 and Korea was nowhere to be seen.
It’s not over for the LCK just yet, however—2020 is a new year. Korea’s endless pool of talent means the region should never be underestimated. A Korean team has won the League of Legends world championship five times, after all.
Here’s a look at all of the rosters going into the 2020 LCK Spring Split.
Afreeca Freecs
- Top lane: Kim “Kiin” Gi-in
- Jungle: Lee “Dread” Jin-hyeok
- Mid lane: Song “Fly” Yong-jun
- ADC: Jin “Mystic” Seong-jun
- Support: Park “Senan” Hee-seok
- Coach: Jeong “NoFe” No-chul
APK Prince
- Top lane: Jeon “ikssu” Ik-soo
- Jungle: Park “Kuma” Hyeon-gyu
- Mid lane: Kim “Cover” Joo-eon
- ADC: Lee “HyBriD” Woo-jin
- Support: Choi “Mia” Sang-in
- Coach: Park “CooN” Jae-ha
DAMWON Gaming
- Top lane: Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon
- Jungle: Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
- Mid lane: Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- ADC: Sin “Nuclear” Jeong-hyeon
- Support: Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee
- Coach: Kim “Micro” Mokkyoung
Gen.G
- Top lane: Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee
- Jungle: Kim “Clid” Tae-min
- Mid lane: Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong
- ADC: Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
- Support: Kim “Life” Jeong-min
- Coach: Yeo “TrAce” Changdong
Griffin
- Top lane: Choi “Sword” Sung-won
- Jungle: Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong
- Mid lane: N/A
- ADC: Park “Viper” Do-hyeon
- Support: N/A
- Coach: Byun “Chaos” Youngsub
Hanwha Life Esports
- Top lane: N/A
- Jungle: N/A
- Mid lane: Kim “Lava” Tae-hoon
- ADC: N/A
- Support: N/A
- Coach: Jeong “NoFe” No-chul
KT Rolster
- Top lane: N/A
- Jungle: N/A
- Mid lane: N/A
- ADC: Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram
- Support: Park “TusiN” Jong-ik
- Coach: N/A
SANDBOX Gamng
- Top lane: Park “Summit” Woo-tae
- Jungle: Kim “OnFleek” Jang-gyeom
- Mid lane: Kim “Kim” Jae-yeon, Yoo “FATE” Su-hyeok
- ADC: Moon “Route” Geom-su
- Support: Kang “Gorilla” Beom-hyun, Cho “Joker” Jae-eup
- Coach: Kang “Laden” Byungho
T1
- Top lane: N/A
- Jungle: Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan
- Mid lane: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- ADC: Park “Teddy” Jin-seong
- Support: Lee “Effort” Sang-ho
- Coach: N/A
This article will be updated as roster moves are announced.