LCK 2020 roster tracker

South Korea had an uncharacteristic dip in performance last year, crashing out of Worlds 2018 in spectacular fashion.

This year was meant to be different. SKT were back on top, Griffin looked better than ever, and DAMWON Gaming were on pace for rookie stardom. But while the LCK did have moments of brilliance, the region, for the second year in a row, failed to make it to the Worlds finals.

In the end, the LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix beat Europe’s G2 Esports 3-0 and Korea was nowhere to be seen.

It’s not over for the LCK just yet, however—2020 is a new year. Korea’s endless pool of talent means the region should never be underestimated. A Korean team has won the League of Legends world championship five times, after all.

Here’s a look at all of the rosters going into the 2020 LCK Spring Split.

Afreeca Freecs

Top lane: Kim “Kiin” Gi-in

Jungle: Lee “Dread” Jin-hyeok

Mid lane: Song “Fly” Yong-jun

ADC: Jin “Mystic” Seong-jun

Support: Park “Senan” Hee-seok

Coach: Jeong “‎NoFe‎” No-chul

APK Prince

Top lane: Jeon “ikssu” Ik-soo

Jungle: Park “Kuma” Hyeon-gyu

Mid lane: Kim “Cover” Joo-eon

ADC: Lee “HyBriD” Woo-jin

Support: Choi “Mia” Sang-in

Coach: Park “CooN” Jae-ha

DAMWON Gaming

Top lane: Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

Jungle: Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Mid lane: Heo “ShowMaker” Su

ADC: Sin “Nuclear” Jeong-hyeon

Support: Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

Coach: Kim “Micro” Mokkyoung

Gen.G

Top lane: Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee

Jungle: Kim “Clid” Tae-min

Mid lane: Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong

ADC: Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Support: Kim “Life” Jeong-min

Coach: Yeo “TrAce” Changdong

Griffin

Top lane: Choi “Sword” Sung-won

Jungle: Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong

Mid lane: N/A

ADC: Park “Viper” Do-hyeon

Support: N/A

Coach: Byun “Chaos” Youngsub

Hanwha Life Esports

Top lane: N/A

Jungle: N/A

Mid lane: Kim “Lava” Tae-hoon

ADC: N/A

Support: N/A

Coach: Jeong “NoFe” No-chul

KT Rolster

Top lane: N/A

Jungle: N/A

Mid lane: N/A

ADC: Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram

Support: Park “TusiN” Jong-ik

Coach: N/A

SANDBOX Gamng

Top lane: Park “Summit” Woo-tae

Jungle: Kim “OnFleek” Jang-gyeom

Mid lane: Kim “Kim” Jae-yeon, Yoo “FATE” Su-hyeok

ADC: Moon “Route” Geom-su

Support: Kang “Gorilla” Beom-hyun, Cho “Joker” Jae-eup

Coach: Kang “Laden” Byungho

T1

Top lane: N/A

Jungle: Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan

Mid lane: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

ADC: Park “Teddy” Jin-seong

Support: Lee “Effort” Sang-ho

Coach: N/A

This article will be updated as roster moves are announced.