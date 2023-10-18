K’Sante bugfixes, reduced Master Yi cooldowns headline LoL Patch 13.21 buffs

League of Legends devs have published the exact changes we can expect for Patch 13.21 today, with K’Sante, Master Yi, Bel’Veth, and more receiving much-needed boosts next week.

In total, eight champions will receive buffs next Tuesday according to Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer for League Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, who posted the changes to Twitter on Oct. 17.

Full Preview:

Jungle Followup: Jungle followup isn't listed here, but we plan on returning the AD ratio to the pet and adjusting some of the healing values. Our short term plans are to get the within role balance back so the different classes (and the champions within them) are… pic.twitter.com/pFDb3K90BM — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 18, 2023

All of the champions receiving buffs sit very low in the pecking order at the moment according to stats site u.gg, with Tahm Kench faring the best in 13.20—but at a 49.55 percent win rate, the River King isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire.

Master Yi fans will be rejoicing with the Wuju Bladesman seeing a huge reduction in cooldown for his E, Wuju Style, meaning the champ will be dealing bonus true damage more often. Yi remains one of the most popular champs in League despite a poor 47.98 percent win rate.

Also receiving a sizeable buff to cooldowns is Bel’Veth. The jungler was caught up in Patch 13.20’s hefty nerfs after a stint at the top of the tier list, and alongside buffs to AD junglers coming next week the Empress of the Void will be a little tankier via a cooldown reduction to her E, Royal Maelstrom.

“We’re trying to buff her E a bit, especially now that it’s worse at early ranks without further encouraging a few points into Q -> E max,” Phroxzon said as a follow-up to yesterday’s jungle AD buff preview.

K’Sante is set to receive a spike in passive and ultimate damage as well as an instant reset when combining All Out with his Q or E. He’s also getting a bug sweep, clearing up inconsistencies with tooltips and a number of other glitches discovered after his mini-rework earlier this month.

Hecarim is receiving a bonus to AD growth and an extra second’s duration to his Spirit of Dread, meaning a touch faster clear in the jungle. Morgana’s jungle build is also more viable thanks to a damage boost and monster modifier bonus on her key ability Tormented Shadow.

Varus and LeBlanc will see an increase in ability slow duration and AP ratio respectively, while Tahm Kench will deal slightly more passive damage based on his total health, plus he’s getting a cooldown refund bonus on his W, Abyssal Dive—meaning a far more mobile toad on the Rift.

League Patch 13.21 rolls out next week but won’t be in play at Worlds, with the major tournament running Patch 13.19 for the duration of the Swiss stage and playoffs.

