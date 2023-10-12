Riot rushes out LoL update after Patch 13.20 accidentally breaks the jungle

Riot Games has rushed out an emergency update only a short while after League of Legends Patch 13.20 went live today because of several jungle issues.

The errors, both of which popped up because of Oct. 11’s patch, included plants and terrain on Summoner’s Rift being misplaced or disappearing and players not earning experience if camps were killed while they were too far away.

After 13.20 hit live servers, League players quickly noticed that not only were plants and terrain misplaced on the Summoner’s Rift, but, in some cases, they were missing altogether.

Other jungle players also discovered they weren’t getting the much-needed creep experience if they killed a jungle camp and ended up too far away from it, which directly affected jungle picks like Morgana, Master Yi, Teemo, and Shaco.

These issues meant junglers could no longer drop a Morgana W or a Shaco box few in the area where a neutral camp would spawn and walk away to do something else. For these particular junglers, that’s a crucial part of their jungle strategy and how they can clear the camps so well.

Even League game designer Phreak was surprised to see this bug, although he claims he “didn’t cause it! (sorta).” The jury’s still out on that one though.

Soon after the discovery, the League dev team confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they had rushed out an update to fix these issues. According to them, these jungle issues should all be resolved in the game’s live state now.

🐛🛠️We just shipped a fix for a bug that was causing terrain and plants on Summoner's Rift to be missing and/or in the incorrect locations.



Loldev signing off on bug extermination duty (for now), enjoy the restored Rift! 🫡 — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) October 12, 2023

The main reason the devs had to rush so quickly is just how impactful the bugs were to one of the five League roles; many solo queue junglers rely on a “set it and forget it” strategy or items and spells that deal damage over time, so these errors could have changed jungle pathing, strategies, and even viable jungle champions.

Jungle plants being missing or spawning in the wrong place also affects everyone, so that may well have taken even higher precedence in the rushed hotfix today.

