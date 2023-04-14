Kog’Maw players can go full kamikaze with first buff to passive since LoL launch

Kog’Maw mains in League of Legends are in for a treat, as Riot Games is preparing the first-ever buff to his passive.

As revealed in the early Patch 13.8 notes, the Void champion will have his passive damage increased from 125-550 to 140-650. While this is a minor buff, players on Reddit realized on April 13 that it’s the first-ever direct buff to the ability since Kog’Maw released back in June 2010, according to his patch history.

Moreover, LoL fans pointed out that Kog’Maw will also be getting another buff to his passive by being Ghosted when he dies. This should allow him to catch immobile enemies more easily and actually give players more chances to utilize the ability more often.

This essentially means that Riot encourages League players to die more on Kog’Maw, or as his mains would name it, go full kamikaze more often.

On a more serious note, while this buff alone isn’t much and shouldn’t impact his power significantly, it’s not the only change he’s receiving in Patch 13.8. The champ will also have a smaller cooldown on Q, lower mana cost on E, and bigger slow on the latter. All in all, these changes could transform him into a late-game beast and make him a viable pick during Mid-Season Invitational 2023, which will be played on Patch 13.8.

On the other hand, some players pointed out that this passive should be removed. But, as others underlined, having such a “useless” passive is what keeps Kog’Maw in check and doesn’t allow him to bully other AD carries.