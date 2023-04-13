An unlikely champion pair is becoming a niche pick for bottom lane LoL enthusiasts

Over the course of the last two League of Legends patches, two champions have risen up the ranks as a niche bottom lane combination that is ripping up solo queue with a sky-high win rate.

Senna and Veigar haven’t been historically seen together as a bottom lane duo, but in Patch 13.7, the forces of good and evil have joined together to rack up an impressive 54 percent win rate in Platinum rank and higher, according to League stats site U.GG.

They aren’t a wildly popular pick like Xayah-Rakan or Jinx-Thresh, but in certain matchups, they can be destructive in lane due to the plethora of crowd control they can combine together against less mobile opponents.

Senna, for example, can auto attack her opponents to slow them enough for Veigar to drop his Event Horizon (E) around their enemies, making those caught in its clutches sitting ducks for a whole gamut of damage. Veigar, on the other hand, can put his cage around the opposing bottom lane, giving Senna a much easier time hitting her Last Embrace (W) root.

Both Senna and Veigar can trade in lane together, and they can start an all-in engage with their own respective kits. For any opponents without any getaway abilities, this combo can be a nightmare since they have so many different forms of CC to avoid. They have a ton of burst potential with Senna’s kit and Veigar’s explosive AP spell rotation, but they also have decent sustain in the early game due to Senna’s healing on her Piercing Darkness (Q).

AD carries facing this lane will want to choose champions with a good amount of mobility or range since you’ll either want to avoid their attacks as they come or strike first. Since both Senna and Veigar scale indefinitely, you’ll want to try pushing them off the wave as much as possible so the Master of Evil can’t collect his stacks as often.

You can also go for a hard engage combination like Nautilus and Samira, in an attempt to burst them down before they can launch their own forms of crowd control. Samira also has her Blade Whirl to block any incoming projectiles, including Senna’s E and all of Veigar’s damage abilities.