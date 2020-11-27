Khan joins DAMWON as team’s new top laner

DAMWON, the winner of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, has acquired former FunPlus Phoenix and SKT top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha, the organization announced today.

While there’s been no official word from DAMWON, the signing likely means Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon will be parting ways with the team. The top laner, who dominated at Worlds 2020, is reportedly the “biggest fish” in the LCK market, having received multiple offers from teams in the LCK and LPL.

Khan, after a promising year with SKT in 2019, joined former World Champions FunPlus Phoenix in 2020. He took an equal share of the top lane with Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem but failed to live up to expectations.

The usual lane dominant Khan lagged behind in the LPL, placing eighth in the Summer Split, before losing 3-2 to Invictus Gaming in the Regional Finals.

Despite a poor year, DAMWON has full faith in Khan’s abilities. Khan will “add more skill to the team based on his experience as a professional gamer for eight years,” the organization said.

DAMWON, with the acquisition of Khan, will hope to repeat its Worlds-winning performance in 2021 and contend again for the title. Khan will join Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, and BeryL heading into next season.