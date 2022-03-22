Keria makes LCK history as first support to be crowned MVP in Korean league

The LCK has revealed its latest league MVP, with T1 support Keria earning the honor for the 2022 Spring Split. With this win, Keria has become the first support player to ever win MVP in the South Korean League of Legends competition.

In his third split with the organization, Keria helped guide T1 to a perfect split. The historic accomplishment marked the first time a team had ever finished an LCK split undefeated. His teammates were recognized with All-LCK honors, with four out of T1’s five starters named in the first All-LCK team.

This spring, Keria broke the all-time LCK record for most assists in a single split—a record that had stood for nearly seven seasons. It was previously held by former SK Telecom support Wolf. Keria’s 462 assists surpassed Wolf’s record of 445 assists. Additionally, Keria and this season’s T1 squad broke 2015 SKT’s previous record of match victories by a team in a split; that squad won 17 games in a single LCK season.

Dating back to the 2019 Spring Split, only junglers and mid laners have won LCK MVP awards. Most recently, Peanut won the award last summer while playing for Nongshim RedForce. Keria is the first LCK support to ever win the MVP award. No AD carry has ever been given the league’s highest honor. The last time any support player across all four major League regions was awarded a split’s MVP trophy was in 2020, when CoreJJ was crowned LCS MVP with Team Liquid.

Keria and T1 will return to the LCK stage for their second-round playoff match on March 26. The LCK Spring Split playoffs are scheduled to begin on March 23.