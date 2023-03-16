Kaiser outlines how Upset elevated Vitality in 2023 LEC Spring Season

Team Vitality revamped their main League of Legends roster a bit ahead of the 2023 LEC Spring Split by bringing in Elias “Upset” Lipp. Their support Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser broke down why the new AD carry improves their level in the competition.

The support outlined how Upset is more vocal than Vitality’s previous AD carry, Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík, and how it was needed for them to increase their level, he revealed in an interview with Blix.gg.

“I think me and Neon – we got along really well, I think just in the gameplay perspective-wise we just didn’t match well together because we were both a little bit on the quiet side,” Kaiser said. “Upset – like, he talks a shit-ton honestly. He makes plans, he talks about wave, he really likes to improve.”

This is an extremely important aspect for Vitality since they don’t have many players that speak “great English,” with both Kyeong “Photon” Gyu-tae and Zhou “Bo” Yang-bo being newcomers to the LEC.

Kaiser underlined that Luka “Perkz” Perković is a great shot-caller, but it’s often hard for him to make calls due to having to play around side lanes. “I think Upset is really filling in that gap and basically giving us direction, I guess. I think that was really important and what we lacked last year or last Winter Splits,” the support player admitted.

Related: LS believes MSI is ‘doomed’ after LoL Patch 13.6 fails to change enough

So far everything seems to be working for Vitality, who are currently 3-0 in the 2023 LEC Spring Season alongside SK Gaming. Although they also finished on top of the table in the 2023 LEC Winter Season and then fell short in the next stage, so it’s best to wait a bit more before judging their refreshed roster.

The 2023 LEC Spring Season returns this Saturday, March 18.