2 LEC teams have already reached 50 total team deaths through first 3 games of 2023 Spring Split

After three days of exciting League of Legends action, the first week of the 2023 LEC Spring Split ended yesterday with multiple teams already jockeying for position in the regular season standings. Two teams, however, have put up some impressive numbers in a category that most teams try to avoid throughout their yearly campaign.

Fnatic and Team Heretics have already hit a collective 50 team deaths through the first week of the season, with the former reaching 52 deaths and the latter at a league-leading 54 team deaths. It was a struggle for both rosters as well since they were the only LEC teams to finish the first week without a single win.

Far from the opening weekend we wanted. Still much work to do to bring this roster together, with a lot of learnings from these games to act on, and improve on.



Only the start of the split, we’ll work our hardest to make this click. Onwards and upwards from here. pic.twitter.com/3UUZcZG6c5 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) March 13, 2023

For the boys in orange, the year hasn’t gone nearly to plan, especially after they finished in second-to-last place during the 2023 Winter Split. The worst finish in the organization’s history prompted some early roster swaps, with rookie Óscar “Oscarinin” Jiménez and support Henk “Advienne” Reijenga taking over for the new split.

Unfortunately, new players will usually lead to growing pains for any roster, and Fnatic couldn’t find the right formula to make their new additions thrive in the first week of the Spring Split. Oscarinin, for example, stumbled into the limelight with the most deaths of any LEC player so far, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

As a team, Fnatic also only had 12 total kills with a majority from jungler Iván “Razork” Martín Díaz and AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, giving them an abysmal 0.2 KDA. This roster will need time to gel together, but they don’t have too much leeway before games become much more important in their quest for a group stage berth.

Heretics, on the other hand, are coming into the 2023 Spring Split with the same roster as the winter but are still trying to find a playstyle that can carry them to a deep run this season. Three members of the team sit in the top 10 for deaths in the league, while also boasting some of the bloodiest games of the split so far at an average combined kills per minute of 0.93.

The only saving grace for Heretics fans is that they had a relatively tough schedule through the first week, facing off against KOI and the defending LEC champions, G2 Esports. Next week, they have matchups against teams like Excel Esports and Fnatic, which could be a good place to start off their winning ways when the 2023 LEC Spring Split continues on Saturday, March 18.