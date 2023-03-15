Perkz breaks down one crucial mistake Fnatic made after 2023 LEC Winter Season

Fnatic still can’t find their footing in the 2023 LEC season after a 0-3 start to the Spring Split, and Team Vitality’s Perkz highlighted one crucial mistake they made recently.

The mid laner was a guest on Post-Game Lobby after the games on Monday, March 13. During the interview he explained that Fnatic shouldn’t have brought in rookies ahead of the 2023 LEC Spring Season, since their situation was already dire, and signing inexperienced players won’t solve most of the issues.

“You have to bring in the rookies at the beginning of the year, and not after a short split that’s basically spring split, like I don’t think it makes any sense,” Perkz said. “If anything you want to bring in like a veteran that can maybe help you with some experience. You don’t have time to build the rookies or integrate the rookies into the team.”

After their poor 2023 LEC Winter Season, where they didn’t even qualify for the Winter Groups, Fnatic benched Martin “Wunder” Hansen and Rúben “Rhuckz” Barbosa. They brought in Óscar “Oscarinin” Jiménez and Henk “Advienne” Reijenga. The former is a rookie, while the latter played only 16 games in the LEC in 2021 and 2022.

Perkz also pointed out that benching Wunder “is going to make them [Fnatic] like a much worse team.”

Despite adding fresh blood to their main League of Legends roster, Fnatic are still looking to improve their results. In the 2023 LEC Winter Season, they went 2-7 and finished ninth, while currently, they’re 0-3 in the 2023 LEC Spring Season. And with only six games left in the Spring Season, they desperately need wins if they aim to qualify for Spring Groups.