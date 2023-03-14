Riot devs are reigning in on power of early dragons in LoL Patch 13.6

For the past couple of seasons, the League of Legends meta has been centered around teamfighting, dragons, and, more importantly, Dragon Soul. With the next patch, Patch 13.6, the reign of dragons is coming to an end and the age of split-pushing might begin anew.

On March 13, the lead designer on the League balance team, Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed the list of nerfs and buffs coming to Patch 13.6. Among nerfs to champions, Patch 13.6 will bring system nerfs, namely nerfs to dragons, Bloodthirster, Navori Quickblades, Lethal Tempo, and Legend: Bloodline.

Yuumi has released too strong and we're planning on nerfing Anti-Burst (testing only armor on R and less resists) and Q hittability.



We're also nerfing the power of early dragons & some AD items to reduce some of the "can only play through bot" and early snowball. pic.twitter.com/375PzygUT6 — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) March 14, 2023

While most of these changes are focused on tuning down the power of AD carries, which are currently in a really strong spot, the change that stands out is the nerf to dragons as a whole.

At the moment, we still don’t know Riot’s plans on how exactly the devs are planning to nerf dragons, but one thing is sure: this will have a great influence on the meta. For one, this might mean that junglers can focus on farming and ganking in the early game more to build up a lead.

But nerfs to dragons, especially in the late game, might mean the era of teamfighting is coming to a close, and dominant split-pushing champions like Fiora, Irelia, and Tryndamere might rise in popularity on Summoner’s Rift.