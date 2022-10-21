This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



The knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicked off yesterday with the first seed from china, JD Gaming, facing off against Europe’s top team, Rogue. Although European fans were beyond themselves with excitement to see what else Rogue had in store, the matches ended with a clean 3-0 sweep in favor of JDG. In celebration of making the semifinals at Worlds 2022, JDG is giving away 300 portions of duck.

According to a translation from LPL expert Linda, JDG is doing a special giveaway as its way of celebrating beating Rogue. Since the Chinese community reportedly refers to Rogue as “肉鸡,” which translates as chicken, JDG will be giving away 300 portions of poultry to lucky winners via Weibo—a Chinese social media platform.

.@JDGaming are doing a “special giveaway” on Weibo to celebrate making semifinals.



Chinese community refers to Rogue as 肉鸡 (chicken) so JDG’s giving away 300 portions of chicken-



Or wait, it’s 300 portions of ducks! Because duck 鸭子 is a play on “Let’s Go” in Chinese 冲鸭! pic.twitter.com/JYOqO3X01s — Linda Pro League 🦦 (@iCrystalization) October 21, 2022

Although Rogue are referred to as chicken, JDG will give away 300 portions of duck because duck (鸭子) is a play on “let’s go” in China. The reason JDG is giving away 300 portions of duck to the community is mainly thanks to them winning yesterday’s match with a clean 3-0 that immediately knocked Rogue out of contention for the semifinals.

As JDG is already celebrating, we’re hoping their celebration is not too premature and that they have more tricks up their sleeves since the semifinals will be significantly harder. They’re expected to face some of the finest Asian teams with similar aspirations in the second round of the knockout stage next week.