Martin "Yike" Sundelin of G2 Esports is seen on stage during MSI 2024 Bracket Stage.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

‘It’s getting a bit much’: Yike takes swipe at ‘EU bad’ narrative after G2’s huge victory

Europe's on the rise.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 15, 2024 04:38 am

After a historic win against TES at the 2024 MSI, G2 Esports’ in-form jungler Yike spoke openly about the ‘EU bad’ narrative brewing in the community for the past few years due to the region’s below-average performance in international League tournaments. 

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang, Yike said, “I think the narrative that LEC is bad, Europe is bad.”

“We even lost to NA twice now. It’s getting a bit too much, and I think some players for sure, or like teams and players in LEC, are getting into it, and it looks like the practice is getting worse as well. Everything is slowly getting worse,” he said, expressing that the LEC teams’ overall quality has severely decreased over the years.

G2 Esports after they 3-0 wiped Top Esports out of MSI 2024.
This one’s for the history books. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

He further said G2 Esports are “tryhards,” and that’s the reason behind their dominance in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). The team has won 14 LEC Splits since the league’s inception, double the number of titles won by Fnatic, who has the second-highest wins.

Talking about ending the “EU is bad” narrative discussions, Yike said, “I think we just need more teams to step it up in our league. I think Fnatic is doing a very good job. MAD Lions did a very good job the split before like winter split, and we need more of that,” reflecting on some of the European team’s impressive performances further debunking the notion of the region being bad. 

G2 Esports has restored faith for Eastern League of Legends esports fans when hope was at an all-time low at 2024 MSI. The team has more wins against the East than all other LCS and LEC teams combined since 2023, which paints a picture of the team’s success on the international stage.

After wiping one of the LPL representatives out of the tournament, Europe and North America have one representative left. If Team Liquid upsets T1 in their upcoming elimination match on May 15, they might face each other next.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Riot loads massive Ornn upgrade changes onto LoL PBE for Patch 14.11 testing
A great horned creature standing over an anvil and crafting a sword
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot loads massive Ornn upgrade changes onto LoL PBE for Patch 14.11 testing
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Sick… disgusting:’ G2 Hans Sama faced ‘absurd number of death threats’ after T1 loss
G2 Hans Sama during tech check at MSI 2024
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
‘Sick… disgusting:’ G2 Hans Sama faced ‘absurd number of death threats’ after T1 loss
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 15, 2024
Read Article Mysterious ‘Aurora’ emote seemingly confirms next LoL champion’s name, design
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Mysterious ‘Aurora’ emote seemingly confirms next LoL champion’s name, design
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riot loads massive Ornn upgrade changes onto LoL PBE for Patch 14.11 testing
A great horned creature standing over an anvil and crafting a sword
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot loads massive Ornn upgrade changes onto LoL PBE for Patch 14.11 testing
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Sick… disgusting:’ G2 Hans Sama faced ‘absurd number of death threats’ after T1 loss
G2 Hans Sama during tech check at MSI 2024
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
‘Sick… disgusting:’ G2 Hans Sama faced ‘absurd number of death threats’ after T1 loss
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 15, 2024
Read Article Mysterious ‘Aurora’ emote seemingly confirms next LoL champion’s name, design
A League of Legends character wrapped in a big wintery coat with long brown hair and Vastayan markings on her face. She is wearing spectacles and smiling.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Mysterious ‘Aurora’ emote seemingly confirms next LoL champion’s name, design
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre May 14, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com