Is LoL’s old font coming back? Controversial chat font change, explained

League of Legends players experienced a surprising font change in March 2024, marking the first alteration in 15 years. The reason behind this change has now finally been revealed, as well as a promise of the old font returning.

League players were surprised by the font change earlier this year, especially because Riot made the in-game lettering swap without any forewarning and shipped it quite quietly. Now, there’s been another surprise after Jordan Checkman, a senior design lead at Riot, shared significant news on social media⁠—the beloved old League font is coming back.

When is League’s old font returning?

League’s old font is set to return in Patch 14.13, which will be released on Wednesday, June 26. This patch will restore the familiar typography many have missed since the controversial change in March 2024. Many players are looking forward to the reintroduction of the font that has been a part of League‘s identity for over a decade.

Why did League’s font change?

The font change in March 2024 was part of Riot’s ongoing efforts to enhance the player experience. Many were unhappy with the change, with some even joking about wanting to uninstall League when it rolled out in March.

The font alteration marked a departure from the game’s serif font to a more basic sans-serif font, initially thought to be aimed at improving legibility and readability.

Less serif, fewer problems? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This alteration wasn’t purely cosmetic though; it was prompted by the need to accommodate a new set of symbols beyond the old font’s capabilities. With the new font fallback support, Riot can now seamlessly revert to the old font.

League font change debate

Things have remained the same in several places across League. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This font backflip has again sparked a flurry of reactions in the wider League community, with many suggesting they actually liked the new version.

Some users drew parallels between Riot’s font change and Coca-Cola’s failed attempt to reformulate its flagship product⁠—the infamous “New Coke” debacle of the 1980s. This reference underscored how many League players were unhappy with the initial font change and the impact of changing cherished game elements. Others expressed happiness and relief about the font’s return, while some have even admitted they’d developed a growing fondness for the recently introduced typography since its update.

Despite fan reactions, things seem locked in⁠—the old font is coming back.

