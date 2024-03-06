Did League of Legends change its in-game font? LoL chat font change explained

Throughout the last few updates, League of Legends players are noticing that Riot Games might have made a significant change to the in-game font that has countless players blinking hard to see if they’re seeing correctly.

Since the game’s release over the past decade, League has undergone a few different changes, but font tweaks are usually among the changes that might not be immediately noticed. Whether you’re looking at your team’s chat or summoner names, change will always cause some discussion among the community—especially when it comes to the visibility of certain UI aspects.

Did League’s in-game font change?

Less serif, fewer problems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This year is supposedly going to be huge for League and its various systems, from a new anti-cheat to a new bot AI for practice. Over the last couple of patches, Riot has quietly changed the in-game font in League for most regions in the world, going from the game’s base serif font to a basic sans-serif font instead. This new font is much more legible, although it might take a bit of time for some longtime summoners to adjust to the new font.

Things are still recognizable in the right places. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, these font changes have not been made to every UI aspect of the game. For example, tooltips, the in-game shop, the ability bar, and the various status indicators haven’t changed their font just yet. These aspects are usually harder to implement changes for since they give crucial information to players in the heat of the moment.

As a result, Riot will need to make changes to more important text-based indicators at a slower pace, since any big changes to this text could cause players to misread certain abilities or effects. For the chat and in-game player names, these elements are not usually necessary for gameplay, save for some notifications in chat around timers.