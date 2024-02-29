LoL’s new Bot AI: All changes, release date, and more

Beep boop, the robots are invading the Summoner’s Rift. Riot Games is finally bringing some much-needed updates to League of Legends‘ AI bot system, and there are many changes that will revolutionize the way that both new and experienced players will practice alike.

For many years, new players had to use the old AI bot systems for practice but couldn’t get an accurate feel of how a real match against players would feel. The current AI system is too slow, predictable, and lacking in depth, making it a lot less effective tool for those looking to practice their skills and various strategies before stepping into an actual game.

Luckily, Riot will be changing up its formula soon, so that the full bot experience is much more fulfilling in the future. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming changes to League‘s AI bot systems.

All Bot AI changes in League

With the upcoming changes to the bot AI systems in League, new players will finally have a safe and easy way to experience a full Summoner’s Rift without needing to jump into a game with other players. These bots will be much more in-depth, boasting multiple changes to their behavioral systems and builds.

Here are some of the biggest changes to the bots that Riot has detailed:

Heavily improved bot itemization, movement, and combat .

. Bots now use Blast Cone, Honeyfruit, and Scryer’s Bloom .

. Starting bot champion pool has been expanded .

. Improved capabilities and difficulty changes between Intro and Beginner bots.

AI bots can jungle, rotate between lanes, and contest neutral objectives .

. Allows developers to scale and adjust bot behavior for new experiences.

LoL’s new Bot AI release date

You can expect League‘s new AI systems to hit live servers in March, although there isn’t a set time for the system to go online. The new system will go live with either Patch 14.5 on Wednesday, March 6, or Patch 14.6 on Wednesday, March 20.