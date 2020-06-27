Immortals subs in Academy roster for week 3 of the 2020 LCS Summer Split

The team is looking for a change of pace.

Immortals is shaking up its starting lineup for week three of the 2020 LCS Summer Split following the departure of the League of Legends team’s head coach and general manager earlier in the week. The organization will start its Academy roster for today and tomorrow’s matches.

The new starting lineup features top laner Kieran “Allorim” Logue, jungler Xmithie, mid laner David “Insanity” Challe, bot laner Apollo “Apollo” Price, and support Nickolas “Hakuho” Surgent.

Oh, that was fast… I'll do my best https://t.co/VhqabtF5pv — Kieran Logue (@Allorim) June 27, 2020

The team’s roster moves come after Immortals’ disappointing start to the Summer Split. The team is currently tied with Dignitas for last place heading into week three, having failed to pick up a single win in the first two weeks of the split.

Earlier in the week, the organization parted ways with head coach Thomas “Zaboutine” Si-Hassen and general manager Keaton Cryer. Both Zaboutine and Cryer served as members of OpTic Gaming’s staff prior to Immortals’ purchase of Infinite Esports, OpTic’s parent company, last year.

The organization has yet to find much success in its return to the LCS stage. During the Spring Split, Immortals placed eighth with an 8-10 record. Immortals’ Academy roster ended its spring season in a similar fashion, placing ninth with a 7-11 score.

Fans can catch Immortals’ new lineup live today as the team takes on Golden Guardians at 6pm CT. Tomorrow, the team will face Cloud9, who sit at the top of the LCS standings and have yet to drop a single game this split.