Immortals signs Eika for 2020 LCS season

Immortals has signed French mid laner Jérémy “Eika” Valdenaire to its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2020 LCS season, the team announced today.

Eika played for Team-LDLC since the start of 2017 and led the European roster to a series of first place titles in the 2019 LFL season. Team-LDLC additionally competed in the European Masters series, ending in a shared fifth place in both the spring and the summer.

Immortals on Twitter Coming in from a dominating season in LFL, welcome, @LDLC_Eika! Bienvenue a @LDLC_Eika qui sort d’une saison triomphante en LFL! #WeAreIMT https://t.co/Oritw9yORU

Immortals rejoined the North American League of Legends region after acquiring Infinite Esports and Entertainment, the parent company of OpTic Gaming, in June. The team has retained OpTic’s head coaches for both its LCS and Academy teams, Thomas “Zaboutine” Si-Hassen and Kublai “Kubz” Barlas, respectively.

Related: Golden Guardians role swap Keith to support ahead of 2020 LCS season

As for the LCS team’s player lineup, the organization has since re-signed its former jungler Jake “Xmithie” Puchero from Team Liquid and is currently in negotiations to sign European top laner Paul “sOAZ” Boyer, AD carry Johnny “Altec” Ru, and support Nickolas “Hakuho” Surgent, according to ESPN. Similarly, Immortals agreed to a buy out for mid laner Lee “Crown” Min-ho, who will now play for CLG heading into the 2020 LCS season.