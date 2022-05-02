Immortals reportedly acquires Lost from Golden Guardians via buyout

After a decent run through the 2022 LCS Spring Split with Golden Guardians, Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui might have found himself a new home for the upcoming season. The 23-year-old marksman has been bought out by Immortals, according to a report by Upcomer.

Immortals would be Lost’s fourth LCS team since he made the long trip over from the Oceanic region to North America in 2018. His best year still remains with TSM, where he helped push the League of Legends team to the top three in back-to-back regular seasons in 2021. He wasn’t able to capture any major titles that year, though.

If previous reports are accurate, Lost would also be joined by former FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses member IgNar in the Immortals bottom lane. The Korean support was not able to find a team for the 2022 Spring Split, but this move would mark his third team in NA’s top league.

IgNar’s acquisition would, however, force Immortals to drop either Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir or Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage due to import slot restrictions. Xerxe is reportedly joining Astralis as the team’s new jungler for the upcoming split, according to reports by Alejandro Gomis. It’s unknown where PowerOfEvil is planning to play next summer, though.

The past several seasons haven’t been kind to Immortals, with the team floundering as a mid-to-bottom tier organization since it rejoined the LCS in 2020. This past split, for example, the team finished alongside TSM in last place with an abysmal 5-13 record. The marksman role has also had a revolving door with substitute players. Lost would be Immortals’ sixth ADC over the past two and a half years.

The 2022 LCS Summer Split begins on Saturday, June 18.