After plenty of speculation and rumors, Riot Games has introduced Hwei as the latest champion to join League of Legends‘ ever-expanding roster of playable characters. There is plenty to learn about the new champion, including his upcoming release date at the end of the year.

This visionary is already being considered by many as the most complicated champion Riot has ever released since he features 10 different abilities that can be accessed at a single time. He is marked as an artillery mage for the mid lane, though players are sure to experiment with him in different roles as well.

Players must combine different key combinations to cast nine different basic spells that range from devastating damage abilities, useful shielding and other teammate-based boosts, and three forms of crowd control. Hwei will be a pain to learn and master but a terror to face off against if the enemy player knows how to use all of his skills effectively.

What League patch is Hwei being released with?

Stay blessed with Hwei’s Winterblessed skin. Image via Riot Games

According to Riot, Hwei will be hitting Summoner’s Rift with Patch 13.24, which is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, Dec. 6. It isn’t known yet, however, if the champion will be dropping alongside the patch or if he’ll be held back a few days after the update hits the live servers. If Riot follows its usual pattern for new champ releases, Hwei should be available on either Dec. 6 or 7.

If players are looking to test out Hwei’s complex kit, the champion is now available on the League PBE test servers. Players will want to put some time into learning what spells each key combination creates and how well they can weave his abilities during the laning phase, teamfights, and more.

You can try out Hwei’s kit alongside the major changes being made to the Summoner’s Rift, including Baron Nashor’s major rework, League’s revamped item systems, and the sweeping terrain changes across the map.