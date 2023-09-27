Huge buffs, buy limits for LoL starting items coming in 2024 preseason update

League of Legends’ iconic starting items, Doran’s Blade, Doran’s Shield, Doran’s Ring, and Dark Seal, are getting huge buffs in the 2024 preseason, though the changes are coming with a limit too—players will now only be able to buy one Doran item.

As the end of League thirteenth season draws closer, many are looking to the horizon to determine what will be on the cards for Season 14. Riot has now lifted back the curtain on Sept. 27 and is preparing to load up a pile of changes onto the League PBE, where the devs test most buffs, nerfs, and tweaks before they go live.

The following four starting items have been buffed on the PBE:

Doran’s Blade (Health and attack damage increases)

Doran’s Ring (Health and attack damage increases)

Doran’s Shield (Health and Health Regeneration increases)

Dark Seal (Health increase)

It’s been a long time between drinks (read: changes) for the Dorans catalog; Doran’s Blade was last changed in Season 11 and Doran’s Ring was buffed in Season 12.

I’m sure you’re all wondering why these items are getting buffed; it could stem from the fact that in season 14, you can only buy one Doran item, so they’re buffing them to make up for it. Or because of the item changes—specifically, Mythics being removed—the Riot devs are boosting these items to make up for the loss of certain passives.

Either way, it seems Riot is keeping its focus on durability and survivability. Many champions got durability buffs in Patch 13.17, including Briar, Aatrox, Blitzcrank, Hecari, and several others, and Riot seems happy with the tweaks.

The most interesting aspect of these League starting item changes is that they may indicate another tank-heavy metagame in Season 14, though they could just as equally be designed to counter upcoming attack damage and ability power buffs.

Keep in mind too that all these changes are tentative until they actually hit live League servers, with Riot likely to tweak them at any time.

If they do go through, the early game should be very interesting next year.

