How to unlock and complete character story quests in LoL Swarm

League of Legends’ new PvE mode, Swarm, has hundreds of objectives and missions to complete as you fight for the planet’s safety against the Primordians. There are several champions you can unlock throughout your journey, each with their own set of quests.

The road to unlocking them is tricky, and it takes a while before you can start churning through character quests because you need to complete the whole story first. If you’re confused about how character quests work in Swarm, keep reading to find out how to unlock and complete them.

Unlocking character story quests in LoL Swarm

The menu to find character quests in Swarm.

Unlocking character quests in Leagues’ Swarm is straightforward enough. Completing the story unlocks a new section in the objectives tab called Character Story. As you can see in the image above, defeating Aatrox unlocks character quests. Then, you get countless more objectives to complete.

Once you’ve completed the story, many new quests appear in this tab. At this point, you’ll have unlocked most if not all champions, so you’ll have access to all champion story quests. If, for some reason, you haven’t unlocked Riven, you can immediately unlock her through the Anima Squad pass.

How to complete character quests in LoL Swarm

Sometimes, it looks like you’ve finished a quest, but you don’t see any progress on the progress bar. Don’t worry; this isn’t a bug. Many quests must be completed in a specific order before you can move on to the next one. This means you can’t precisely pick and choose which quest you want to do, unless the game allows it.

You can see in brackets which quests you need to complete first. For example, Battle Gym Rats 1 requires Lessons from the Past, Stranded, and Battle Cat Battle Chat to be completed first.

Additionally, if a quest requires another to be completed first, progress toward it doesn’t count. For example, Lessons from the Past 1 requires you to win as Seraphine, and Lessons from the Past END requires you to pick up three Battle Boons in one game as Seraphine. These quests don’t stack. You must complete Lessons from the Past 1 first, then complete the END quest in a separate game.

