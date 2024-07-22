Image Credit: Bethesda
Xayah in League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

How to unlock Bel’Veth Trials in LoL Swarm

Welcome to the Trials.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 05:20 am

In League of Legends Swarm, you must complete specific requirements to unlock champions. After all, you need to prove your worth to wield the most powerful heroes, like Xayah, who eventually requires you to unlock Bel’Veth Trials.

Xayah is no joke in Swarm. After the mode’s release, she quickly reached the top of our Swarm tier list for good reasons. Xayah’s quick ability turnover rate allows her to quickly deal devastating amounts of damage, and her mobility gives her some much-needed flexibility.

How do you unlock Bel’Veth Trials in LoL Swarm?

Xayah and Rakan in League of Legends.
Rakan’s not in Swarm yet, so it’s a solo adventure for Xayah. Image via Riot Games

Before unlocking Bel’Veth Trials in Swarm, you need to finish the initial storyline. Once you complete this requirement, you get access to the Hard difficulty.

Survive a minimum of five minutes in a Hard difficulty map to unlock Bel’Veth Trials in Swarm. After gaining access to the Trials, you need to complete 20 of them to finally unlock Xayah. Bel’Veth Trials appear as spires on the map, triggering a combat challenge upon interaction.

If you’ve just advanced to the Hard mode in Swarm, completing your first Bel’Veth Trial could be more difficult than expected. But as you get more familiar with all the maps and finer details of the game mode, like getting more passive slots, you’ll have an easier time during Bel’Veth Trials. As you venture deeper into Swarm, you can also complete all of its respective missions to unlock event XP rewards.

