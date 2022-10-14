How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends

The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games.

This year, the most valuable ranked reward players will have access to will be this year’s Victorious skin, which has been designed for Sejuani. Victorious Sejuani will be the game’s 12th Victorious skin, and the first made for a champion whose main role is the jungle since 2017.

To earn Victorious Sejuani for yourself, you’ll have to finish the ranked season at Gold IV rank at least. Any rank higher than Gold IV will also earn you the skin, but you only need to be promoted into Gold to secure the skin. If you do finish the season higher than Gold, though, you’ll have the chance to earn chromas depending on your final rank.

If you finish the season in Platinum or above, you’ll earn a Victorious Sejuani chroma that shows off the color of your top rank, in addition to the other ranks you had to climb through.

When does the 2022 League ranked season end?

Image via Riot Games

The 2022 League ranked season will end on Nov. 14 at 11:59pm local server time. You’ll have until just before midnight in your region to grind up towards Gold IV if you want to have a chance for Victorious Sejuani.

On the contrary, if you’re already Gold (or higher) and don’t want to play anymore ranked in fear of dropping out of the running for the skin, you can safely pause your grind and pick up again in the preseason—you’ll still have Victorious Sejuani waiting for you in your inventory.

No rank you earn following the closing of ranked game modes on Nov. 14 will make you eligible for ranked rewards. Whatever rank you get when the servers shut down will correlate with the rewards you receive.