Hideo Kojima calls Arcane ‘the future of animation and CG’

The legendary game director compared Arcane to other modern animation titans, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Acclaimed game director Hideo Kojima has commented on Riot Games’ new Netflix series, Arcane, calling the show a “digital video achievement between realism and art” in a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account.

“I’ve watched four episodes of Arcane,” Kojima said. “This is awesome! It’s great! I was invited to a preview before it was released, and I’m sorry I turned it down.”

1/2

I've watched four episodes of "Arcane". This is awesome! It's great! I was invited to a preview before it was released, and I'm sorry I turned it down. pic.twitter.com/Grm0mTTIMz — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 28, 2021

Related: 5 things we want to see in Arcane’s second season

Kojima, a veteran of the game industry, has directed many AAA projects including the Metal Gear series and 2019’s Death Stranding. He has connections to the film industry as well. His 2015 project P.T. was a collaborative effort with Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Kojima compared Arcane to other modern animation ventures, including 2019’s Love, Death, & Robots and 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—the latter of which also featured Hailee Steinfeld, the voice of Vi in Arcane, in a leading role. Kojima concluded his comments by referring to Arcane as “the future of animation and CG.”

Arcane has been officially renewed for a second season by Netflix and Riot has confirmed that the next chapter of the show is in production.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.