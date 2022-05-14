Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s MSI 2022 High Noon event

Howdy partners, and welcome to the wildest hootenanny you’ll find around Summoner’s Rift: the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational. With one of the biggest international tournaments underway, fans should get ready to have a howlin’ good time while both watching the best players in the world and taking part in the new High Noon event.

The new event lasts from May 12 to June 13, but its tokens will expire a week later on June 20. There are plenty of new missions and rewards to collect as you traverse the Old West as well, but you’ll need a ticket to catch a seat on the Sulfur Rail. You can buy the 2022 MSI High Noon pass for 1650 RP, and it’ll come complete with 200 Tokens, four MSI 2022 High Noon Orbs, and access to special MSI 2022 High Noon Pass missions.

For those looking to ride for free, you’ll have access to a free set of missions with their own rewards. Players will grab 20 tokens for each chapter completed, with an Eternals capsule at the end of the 10. Here is the full list of free missions available to the player base.

Chapter 1:

A Western Prophecy Win 2 games

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 2:

Croaker Broker Kill 375 Minions

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 3:

A Bet’s Debt Earn 20,000 Gold

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 4:

Vicious Vermin Deal 60,000 Damage to Champions

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 5:

The Enemy of My Enemy Play 1 Game with a premade group

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 6:

Death of an Angel Heal 20,000 damage

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 7:

Black Magic Woman Get 30 Takedowns

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 8:

As Foretold As a team, slay 3 dragons in one game

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 9:

Spurn the Devil As a team, slay Baron Nashor

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games Chapter 10:

The Final Ride Play a game with, as, or against Leona, Varus, Twitch, Katarina, or Tahm Kench

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games MSI 2022 High Noon Wardrobe Mission Play 8 games in a team featuring a High Noon Skin

OR

Earn 2200 points from time spent playing and winning games MSI 2022 High Noon Orb Mission Earn 3800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Once players complete the Wardrobe Mission, they’ll get 60 2022 MSI High Noon tokens and a 2022 MSI High Noon tokens icon, while the Orb Mission gets any daring cowboys and cowgirls a shiny new orb as a prize.

Meanwhile, here are the exclusive missions and rewards for those who bought the 2022 MSI High Noon pass.

MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 1 Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Event Icon + five Mythic Essence MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 2 Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games 10 Win XP Boost + five Mythic Essence MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 3 Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games Mystery Emote Permanent + five Mythic Essence MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 4 Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

The Jig is Up emote + five Mythic Essence MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 5 Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games Ace in the Hole emote + five Mythic Essence MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 6 Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Thank you, Kindly emote + 1500 Blue Essence MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 7 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 Orange Essence + 1 Hextech Key MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 8 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Masterwork Chest and Key

1500 Blue Essence MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 9 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Masterwork Chest + 750 Orange Essence MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 10 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 MSI 2022 High Noon Orb + 1 Masterwork Chest and key

There are also weekly rewards for those who play a ton of League during this hoedown. At the start of every week during the event, players can grab 250 2022 MSI High Noon tokens every time they earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning PvP games.