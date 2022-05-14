Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s MSI 2022 High Noon event

Howdy partners, and welcome to the wildest hootenanny you’ll find around Summoner’s Rift: the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational. With one of the biggest international tournaments underway, fans should get ready to have a howlin’ good time while both watching the best players in the world and taking part in the new High Noon event.
The new event lasts from May 12 to June 13, but its tokens will expire a week later on June 20. There are plenty of new missions and rewards to collect as you traverse the Old West as well, but you’ll need a ticket to catch a seat on the Sulfur Rail. You can buy the 2022 MSI High Noon pass for 1650 RP, and it’ll come complete with 200 Tokens, four MSI 2022 High Noon Orbs, and access to special MSI 2022 High Noon Pass missions.
For those looking to ride for free, you’ll have access to a free set of missions with their own rewards. Players will grab 20 tokens for each chapter completed, with an Eternals capsule at the end of the 10. Here is the full list of free missions available to the player base.
|Chapter 1:
A Western Prophecy
|Win 2 games
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 2:
Croaker Broker
|Kill 375 Minions
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 3:
A Bet’s Debt
|Earn 20,000 Gold
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 4:
Vicious Vermin
|Deal 60,000 Damage to Champions
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 5:
The Enemy of My Enemy
|Play 1 Game with a premade group
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 6:
Death of an Angel
|Heal 20,000 damage
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 7:
Black Magic Woman
|Get 30 Takedowns
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 8:
As Foretold
|As a team, slay 3 dragons in one game
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 9:
Spurn the Devil
|As a team, slay Baron Nashor
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Chapter 10:
The Final Ride
|Play a game with, as, or against Leona, Varus, Twitch, Katarina, or Tahm Kench
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|MSI 2022 High Noon Wardrobe Mission
|Play 8 games in a team featuring a High Noon Skin
OR
Earn 2200 points from time spent playing and winning games
|MSI 2022 High Noon Orb Mission
|Earn 3800 points from time spent playing and winning games
Once players complete the Wardrobe Mission, they’ll get 60 2022 MSI High Noon tokens and a 2022 MSI High Noon tokens icon, while the Orb Mission gets any daring cowboys and cowgirls a shiny new orb as a prize.
Meanwhile, here are the exclusive missions and rewards for those who bought the 2022 MSI High Noon pass.
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 1
|Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Event Icon + five Mythic Essence
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 2
|Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games
|10 Win XP Boost + five Mythic Essence
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 3
|Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Mystery Emote Permanent + five Mythic Essence
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 4
|Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games
The Jig is Up emote + five Mythic Essence
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 5
|Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Ace in the Hole emote + five Mythic Essence
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 6
|Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games
Thank you, Kindly emote + 1500 Blue Essence
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 7
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|500 Orange Essence + 1 Hextech Key
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 8
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|1 Masterwork Chest and Key
1500 Blue Essence
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 9
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|1 Masterwork Chest + 750 Orange Essence
|MSI 2022 High Noon Pass Milestone 10
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|1 MSI 2022 High Noon Orb + 1 Masterwork Chest and key
There are also weekly rewards for those who play a ton of League during this hoedown. At the start of every week during the event, players can grab 250 2022 MSI High Noon tokens every time they earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning PvP games.