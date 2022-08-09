Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League

"I can taste my enemies' hunger for victory. Let them starve."

Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons.

As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort to revamp his visuals and gameplay in his upcoming VGU, which was revealed this past month.

The developers started working on Udyr’s update before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They tried to find a perfect balance between modernizing his ability set and maintaining his unique identity as a stance-changing, melee-based fighter.

Udyr’s new abilities feature four different stances like his old kit, except that you can recast them for an “awakened” version on the ability that has bonus effects. They should be familiar to most connoisseurs of the Spirit Walker, while also bringing some freshness for anyone who wants to finally give him a try.

Here are all of Udyr’s reworked abilities in League.

Passive – Bridge Between (Awakened Spirit / Monk Training)

Udyr has four basic ability stances, each related to a Freljodian demigod. Every 30 seconds, he can Awaken his active stance by recasting it to refresh it and gain bonus effects.

After casting (or re-casting) an ability, Udyr’s next two attacks gain 40 percent attack speed.

Q – Wilding Claw

Udyr goes into Claw Stance, which gives attack speed and the next two attacks deal burst damage.

Awakened: Increase attack speed, plus next two attacks arc lightning that bounces up to six times. Can hit the same target multiple times if they are isolated.

W – Iron Mantle

Udyr goes into Mantle Stance. He gains a shield and the next two attacks restore health.

Awakened: Refresh the shield, stacking. Recover a large amount of max health over two seconds.

E – Blazing Stampede

Udyr goes into Stampede Stance. He gains a burst of movement speed. While in this stance, the first attack against each target stuns them.

Awakened: Increase movement speed and gain crowd control immunity for a brief time.

R – Wingborne Storm

Udyr goes into Storm Stance. He summons a glacial storm, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. The next two attacks increase the storm’s AoE.

Awakened: The storm detaches from Udyr and tracks to the enemy he most recently attacked and does more damage.

Udyr will be hitting League’s PBE on Tuesday, Aug. 9, where players can test his abilities for themselves to see how he’ll run down his enemies on Summoner’s Rift.